NAB 2014: EditShare Showcases Major Shared Storage Release and Demonstrates New Media Asset Management and Multicam Ingest Capabilities

Boston, MA — February 25, 2014 — Headlining the EditShare® NAB 2014 show lineup is EditShare Storage version 7, the biggest release to date for the company’s high-performance shared storage product line. Built on the world’s highest-performance Linux OS, EditShare Storage v7 sports a totally new and intuitive EditShare Connect interface and features a Quality of Service (QoS) system that reserves bandwidth for high-priority activities such as real-time capture or playout and limits the bandwidth of low-priority activities.

Other notable NAB show highlights include EditShare’s end-to-end Geevs Studio Multicam workflow; the newly released EditShare Flow version 3 media asset management solution; and the portable EditShare Field 2 shared storage system featuring high-performance Solid State Drives. Attendees to the exhibition can book a private demonstration of these and other EditShare solutions on stand SL5709.

Members of the registered press are invited to attend EditShare’s private press briefing held at its booth on Monday, April 7 at 4:30pm. Participants should register their attendance with Anya Oskolkova, anya@zazilmediagroup.com.

“This year, EditShare will showcase two of the largest releases in the company’s history, EditShare Storage v7 and Flow v3. Each new release adds an unprecedented level of access and control over your content, from EditShare Storage v7’s new Quality of Service system that lets you prioritize bandwidth, to tools like AirFlow that put your content at your fingertips whether you are in the studio or at a client site. These new releases let you work faster and much more efficiently at every step of the production,” comments Andy Liebman, founder and CEO, EditShare. “This type of innovation is at the core of every development initiative and can be seen across all products – including Field 2, our portable shared storage solution, which is now available with high-performance Solid State Drives.”

EditShare Storage v7 – The Industry’s Most Advanced Shared Storage Platform

Known for its advanced project and media sharing capabilities as well as industry-leading stream counts for Avid, Adobe Premiere Pro, Apple Final Cut Pro, Lightworks and all other major NLEs, the EditShare Storage v7 platform is built on the world’s highest-performance Linux OS and sports a totally new and intuitive EditShare Connect interface. New features include a Quality of Service (QoS) system that reserves bandwidth for high-priority activities such as real-time capture or playout and limits the bandwidth of low-priority activities; EditShare Connect “Project Profiles,” the ability to remember which spaces need to be displayed and/or mounted for different projects; support for Active Directory Single Sign On (SSO); a system status indicator; and localization support for virtually any language. EditShare Storage v7 will also allow Final Cut Pro X workgroups to use AFP-mounted spaces as SAN Volumes, giving editors the ability to store FCP X “Libraries,” “Events” and “Projects” on central storage.

The Newly Released Flow v3 with AirFlow and Flow Automation

Flow v3 offers substantial new features such as AirFlow for remote, web-based access to content stored on EditShare media spaces and archives, and Flow Automation for designing smart, time-saving templates that automate repetitive tasks such as transcoding to or from specific video formats, moving media or updating metadata. The new Flow v3 release also features support for scan and preview of non-video assets such as audio-only files and still images, vastly improved cuts-only editing, advanced metadata import and export tools, and support for third-party near-line storage, allowing facilities to better manage content across production systems from ingest to archive.

EditShare Field 2 — Portable Shared Storage Featuring SSDs

Field 2, EditShare’s quiet, portable shared storage solution, now supports Solid State Drives (SSD), offering users up to six-times the performance as compared to the enterprise-class 7200 RPM drives. The turnkey Field 2 platform features Flow media asset management and file ingest, advanced project sharing/bin locking, and archiving capabilities in an all-in-one, high-performance, rugged chassis. Ideal for on-location shoots, ENG trucks and remote offices, the new Field 2 is durable, light and compact, meeting the most stringent airline carry-on regulations. An optional two-channel Flow HD/SD-SDI ingest card allows for direct recording to Field 2 storage, with edit-while-capture support for fast-turnaround events.

Geevs Studio MC: Unlock Huge Efficiencies with EditShare’s Multi-Camera Workflow

The traditional multicam studio or live event production entail recording mixed program output from a video switcher to a VTR plus as many ISO feeds as budget allows. EditShare’s Geevs production video servers give producers an exciting new option. With its GPI trigger capabilities, Geevs captures the cutting decisions made by a video switcher and transforms them into an NLE-compatible sequence based on each camera's ISO recordings.

As soon as recording is finished, operators can instantly play back all ISO camera angles ganged together, the sequence or both. Editors can also drag the sequence into the NLE where it shows up as a multicam timeline with editable cuts between each camera angle change. From sitcoms to music concert events, Geevs Studio MC drastically shortens the time between event and post-production by cutting out traditional reassembly time.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

