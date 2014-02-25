Adorama Becomes the First, Exclusive Reseller of SmallHD Video Gear

Find the full SmallHD line of on-camera monitors and camera equipment at Adorama in store and online, also available through the Adorama Rental Co. Rent-to-Buy Program

New York, NY – February 25, 2014 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers, today announced it will be the first reseller of SmallHD production equipment. SmallHD is best known for its affordable and professional high-definition monitor solutions. Most recently, the manufacturer released its new DP-7 Pro line of on-camera monitors, which includes three different models with real-time 3D LUTs. LUTs, or Lookup Tables, allow filmmakers to apply custom looks created in any color-grading suite to footage in the field. Offering a variety of options to suit a wide spectrum of filmmakers with differing budgets, SmallHD’s DP-7 Pro models feature OLED (organic LED), “eye-saving” high-bright or the cost-effective yet powerful LCD. Customers can purchase these and more products from SmallHD at Adorama today, or rent SmallHD equipment through the Adorama Rental Company.

“We are really excited to be able to offer SmallHD products to our customers,” states Daniel Gurzi, director of digital cinema, Adorama. “We have had a lot of success with the brand in rentals and are constantly asked where to buy their products after the rental jobs are over. Being able to offer SmallHD monitors through our store now allows us to provide a much greater level of service to our customers. We are also expanding the line in rentals to carry their new line of DP7 high bright and OLED monitors.”

New SmallHD DP-7 Pro Field Monitors

DP7-PRO LCD (SB)

1280x800 high-definition display resolution

400 nit bright IPS LCD

Improved viewing angle via IPS technology

High-res full-screen waveform & scopes

Eight proximity-sensing Smart Keys

DP7-PRO OLED

Perfect Rec.709 Color Gamut via 3D LUT

True black levels

Infinite contrast ratio

1280x800 high-definition display resolution

High-res full-screen waveform & scopes

Eight proximity-sensing Smart Keys

“X-Port” expandability port

DP7-PRO High Bright (HB)

Daylight-viewable IPS LCD (1500 nits)

1280x800 high-definition display resolution

Easily replaceable integrated screen protector

High-res full-screen waveform & scopes

Eight proximity-sensing Smart Keys

“X-Port” expandability port

Rent-to-Buy: SmallHD Monitors

Rent SmallHD Monitors from the Adorama Rental Company. Apply 100% of up to one week’s rental price back when you purchase SmallHD equipment through Adorama’s Rent-to-Buy program. Email rent@adorama.com for details.

Pricing and Availability

SmallHD products are now available in the Adorama store, located at 42 West 18th Street in New York City, and online at www.adorama.com.

About SmallHD

SmallHD was started by a group of young filmmakers that recognized a need in the industry for a High-Definition on-camera monitor solution. SmallHD seeks to continue down the path of innovation, leading the on-camera monitor industry by bringing filmmakers affordable and professional field monitors. Known for outstanding customer support, SmallHD is driven by the needs and requests from their customers and filmmakers alike. SmallHD designs and manufacturers rugged, high-definition, “future-proofed,” pro featured, on-camera field monitors.

ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers. Serving customers for more than 35 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for photography, video and consumer electronics. Adorama's vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix, pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company, and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free education for photographers in online channels such as the popular Adorama TV.

Adorama is listed as one of the top five electronics retailers by Consumer Reports, “Best of the Web” by Forbes.com, Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants.

Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.

Press Contacts

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova

Lauren Leger

Zazil Media Group

(e) lauren@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 508.498.8433

(skype) lauren.zazil

