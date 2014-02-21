Flashpoint’s New Blast Pack Portable Battery with Interchangeable Modules Now Available Exclusively at Adorama

Perfect for photographers on location, the portable, durable and lightweight Blast Pack Battery offers lightning-fast recycle times and is compatible with most leading strobe flashes

New York, NY – February 20, 2014 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers, recently released the new Flashpoint Blast Pack Battery. A very lightweight and portable battery pack with interchangeable lithium 4500 mAh battery modules, the Blast Pack provides up to 1800 shots at full power per battery charge. With an incredible recycle time of just two seconds at full power and nearly continuous at lower power outputs, the Blast Pack also offers dual flash output, allowing for two different units to operate simultaneously with no energy loss to either flash.

The Blast Pack has the unique feature of interchangeable batteries. Batteries slide on and off the bottom of the pack easily, providing an inexpensive alternative to other portable power packs that are wholly integrated units. Batteries charge completely in only three hours and are compact and lightweight, making the Blast Pack a preferred solution for additional power on location.

The durable and lightweight Blast Pack battery is compatible with a wide range of popular on- and off-camera flash units including Canon, Nikon, Sony, Metz and Quantum. Additional features include an LED indicator to show storage capacity and cycle status, as well as a gauge-style display that warns when power discharge is too low. A necessary tool for photographers – especially wedding and event shooters – the Flashpoint Blast Pack is the best on-the-go solution for lightweight, portable battery power anywhere you need it.

Key Features

Extra-large capacity swappable lithium battery

Dual ports drive two flash units without sacrificing power

LED battery Power Level Indicator on top

Powers most pro shoe mount flashes from Canon, Nikon, Sony, Metz, and Quantum and Treo Flashes

Only one second full power recycle with Canon 580EXII, Nikon SB900 and Sony F58AM

Almost instant recycle on auto settings

Interchangeable Lithium battery modules for nonstop shooting

Lightweight portability and super value

Pricing and Availability

The Flashpoint Blast Pack Battery is now available for only 249.95 USD in the Adorama store, located at 42 West 18th Street in New York City, and online at www.adorama.com.

