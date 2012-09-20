New ChyronIP Earns STAR Award at IBC2012

Real-Time HD/SD 2D and 3D Character and Graphics Generator Brings Chyron's Full-Motion, Data-Driven 3D Graphics to NewTek TriCaster Live Production Systems

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Sept. 20, 2012 -- Chyron today announced that ChyronIP, a new real-time HD/SD 2D and 3D character and graphics generator that brings the company's acclaimed full-motion, data-driven 3D graphics to NewTek TriCaster live production systems, was honored with a STAR Award (Superior Technology Award Recipient) at IBC2012. Selected by the editors and writers at TV Technology Europe, the STAR Award celebrates and showcases the preeminent technological innovations available to the broadcast industry.

"STAR awards are given to interesting new products that help a user save money or accomplish a task in an easier way," said Mark Hallinger, editor of TV Technology Europe. "The products selected help advance the industry -- some were chosen because of technical novelty or innovation, some because they filled an important gap in the production or transmission chain, and some because they were just cool products."

Winners of STAR awards were reviewed, evaluated, and selected on the merits of their technical applications and their overall contribution to the industry. The award-winning ChyronIP promises to make an impact on the industry by making the quality and sophistication of Chyron graphics available at an unprecedented price point. ChyronIP for TriCaster allows all variety of broadcasters -- from large global media companies to local sports production teams -- to incorporate Chyron's dynamic animated elements and information-rich graphics into their live productions with ease.

Loaded with all of the features and functions offered by Chyron's Lyric(TM) PRO software, ChyronIP delivers key and fill signals via the TriCaster network interface, which gives producers two full HD or SD live full-motion channels of Chyron graphics without tying up any of the TriCaster's video inputs.

"Ideal for sports, news, entertainment, and any other live production, ChyronIP allows TriCaster users to employ the same type of high-impact graphics typical of premier sports and entertainment broadcasts," said Bonnie Barclay, chief marketing officer at Chyron. "For the very broad base of TriCaster users, ChyronIP is a game-changer that will enable them to transform the look and feel of their productions. We're proud that the significance of this new product release has been recognized with a STAR Award."

Further information about ChyronIP and other Chyron products is available at www.chyron.com.

