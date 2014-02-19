Video Clarity NAB Product Preview

RTM Reduced-Reference Capability for Content Distributors

At the 2014 NAB Show, Video Clarity will showcase reduced-reference operating mode, the newest enhancement to its RTM real-time audio and video monitoring solution. Reduced-reference mode is intended for secondary content distributors such as cable, IPTV, direct broadcast, and satellite providers that receive programs from content originators and deliver them to the end customer. Unlike content originators, which can compare the entire original source signal to the entire processed signal nonstop in real time (i.e., full reference), content distributors do not have access to the original source signal. With RTM's reduced-reference mode, content distributors can now use RTM to measure parts of the incoming signal against data sent from the originator (i.e., reduced reference), thus instituting an intelligent, accurate way of assessing signal quality and identifying faults.

When a content originator sends a satellite feed to secondary distributors, a device on the content originator end sends out a small amount of data via the Internet about portions of the source signal. Secondary distributors may subscribe to that data stream so that when they receive a satellite feed from the content originator, their RTM unit will compare the incoming video signal with the Internet data about the original source signal. RTM tests portions of the signal for video and audio quality and compares it with the pieces of reference data from the Internet (i.e., reduced reference), looking for noticeable differences such as breakups, freeze-frames, and black frames. RTM automatically records faults based on preset error thresholds so that the content distributor can take appropriate action.

Photo Caption: RTM Real-Time Audio and Video Monitoring Solution

Photo Caption: RTM Video Monitoring Solution GUI

New, MOVIE for ClearView Video-Quality Analyzers

Visitors to Video Clarity's booth at the 2014 NAB Show will experience a new perceptual test method for the ClearView line of video-quality analyzers. Dubbed MOVIE (Motion-based Video Integrity Evaluation), it is the new gold standard for measuring video quality. This full-reference test yields results that are closer than ever to human perceptions of video quality. Broadcast operators and manufacturers of consumer electronics and broadcast transmission equipment rely on ClearView analyzers to ensure the best viewing experience, operate more efficiently, meet SLAs, and stay in compliance. ClearView uses several proven test methods to arrive at a measurement of subjective quality that very closely approximates what the average person would see and hear when watching the video. Adding MOVIE to the mix gives users the highest correlation to human subjective quality available in an automated measurement system.

Photo Caption: ClearView Video-Quality Analyzer

"Our industry-leading video-quality measurement products play an important role in helping broadcast operators not only to ensure the best possible deployment today, but also to test equipment and processes that will serve as the future of their operations. At the same time, manufacturers rely on us to test their products during development. We're continually furthering our measurement capabilities, and we look forward to demonstrating our latest improvements at the 2014 NAB Show."

-- Blake Homan, President and Founder of Video Clarity

