SMPTE Issues Call for Papers for the SMPTE 2014 Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Feb. 19, 2014 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), the worldwide leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, today issued a call for papers for the prestigious SMPTE 2014 Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition, Oct. 21-23 in Hollywood, Calif. This conference is the premier annual technology event covering current and future developments in media technology, content creation, image and sound, over-the-top, and the allied arts and sciences.

"The quality, depth, and ingenuity of the papers presented at the Annual Technical Conference consistently make it an essential event for the industry's foremost technology decision makers and thought leaders," said Paul Chapman, program chair of the SMPTE 2014 Annual Technical Conference. "Many of the ideas and solutions presented at the conference will go on to shape the future of our industry."

Proposed papers must be informational and must address technical theory, research, innovation, application, or practice specific to any of the evolving technologies associated with the media technology industry. Technical paper topics include, but are not limited to, 4K/8K UHDTV and beyond HD; postproduction; broadcast infrastructure, 3G, IP, and file-based workflow; cinematography and image acquisition; asset management, storage, and archiving; the "Internet of everything," the second screen, and alternative content; audio/video processing and compression; content security; new techniques in audio; content distribution; display technology; advanced image processing; mobile, IP, and future distribution technologies; and restoration and preservation. Papers that are commercial or promotional in nature will not be considered, nor will those that already have been published. Student papers are strongly encouraged.

A complete and more specific listing of possible topics as well as instructions on submitting a topic heading, paper title, and one-page abstract is available at www.smpte.org/cfp2014. Further information about SMPTE and the SMPTE 2014 Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition is available at www.smpte.org.

