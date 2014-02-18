Front Porch Digital 2014 NAB Show Product Preview

LYNXdr -- Disaster Recovery in the Cloud

Downtime can be a problem for just about any business, but losing the data altogether is disastrous. LYNXdr, Front Porch Digital's private-cloud hosted disaster recovery and business continuity service, ensures file safety and zero downtime. Moving to the cloud can reduce the total cost of ownership of digital asset management for content owners, which in turn increases ROI. As part of an overall media asset management solution, LYNXdr controls costs because users pay only for what they use when they use it. Off-site data backup to virtual machines is much less costly than on-premise physical servers and allows for instant increases in storage capacity with minimal or no effort from the IT team. Also, by consolidating operations, media organizations can cut capital and operating expenses to reduce overhead.

LYNXdr offers a secure off-site backup capability by ingesting and managing content electronically or from datatape to key strategic regional cloud locations. Additionally, there is no cost increase as the technology evolves, which means users can realize even more value from their assets.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/FrontPorch/FrontPorchDigital-LYNXdr.jpg

Photo Caption: LYNXdr

Company Quote:

"The buzz around 'the cloud' has prompted us to make sure our cloud offering continues to advance further and further. At the 2014 NAB Show, we'll demonstrate how our LYNX(SM) cloud content storage management system has evolved to keep up with the ever-changing industry. We will also demonstrate the latest updates across our full product line. Visitors will clearly see how Front Porch Digital can make the cloud work for their operations."

-- Michael Knaisch, President and CEO, Front Porch Digital

Company Overview

Front Porch Digital is the global leader in solutions for migrating, managing, and monetizing media content. Operating on site and in the cloud, the company's purpose-built software employs the latest technologies to deliver truly flexible and scalable media workflows. Solutions delivered by Front Porch Digital appropriately manage large and complex media files and workflows while ensuring optimal performance and utmost security. More information is available at fpdigital.com.