Haivision Live Streaming Deployment Wins WFX Solomon Award at WFX 2012

MONTREAL and CHICAGO -- Sept. 20, 2012 -- Haivision announced today that it has been honored with a WFX Solomon Award at WFX 2012 for its Internet streaming ministry project at the International House of Prayer (IHOP) in Kansas City. The WFX Solomon Awards recognize excellence in the creation of outstanding and meaningful projects reflecting the vision, goals, and aspirations of churches.

Haivision's project was recognized under the New Media Usage category. Featuring Haivision's KulaByte(TM) Internet encoders/transcoders, the Mako(TM) low-latency encoder system, and Makito(TM) H.264 1080p60 encoders, the solution is designed to stream prayer meetings live 24/7 from the IHOP prayer room to desktops and mobile devices. Streaming is also provided for live events from other ministry locations, such as IHOP University.

"The International House of Prayer's Streaming Ministry is a perfect example of how houses of worship are using video over IP to reach more congregants," said JoAnne Gaudreau, vice president of marketing at Haivision. "We are delighted to receive a WFX Solomon Award for this successful deployment featuring Haivision streaming technology."

The WFX Solomon Awards -- presented by Worship Facilities Magazine, Worship Facilities Designer Magazine and Church Production Magazine -- are the leading annual national awards recognizing church building design across the full spectrum of church sizes and styles. Award winners were announced on Sept. 19 during WFX 2012 in Atlanta, and will be featured in Worship Facilities Magazine and Church Production Magazine.

Haivision is demonstrating its range of products and solutions at WFX 2012 in booth 949. More information is available at www.haivision.com.

# # #

About Haivision

Haivision delivers advanced technology for streaming, recording, managing, and distributing secure IP video and interactive media within the enterprise, education, medical/healthcare, and federal/military markets. Haivision is a private company based in Montreal and Chicago, with technical excellence centers in Beaverton, Ore.; Austin, Texas; and Hamburg, Germany. With a global sales and support organization, Haivision distributes its products through value-added resellers, system integrators, distributors, and OEMs worldwide. More information is available at www.haivision.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/Haivision/120920.zip

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/Haivision/IHOP.zip

ENDS