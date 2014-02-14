SMPTE 2014 NAB Show Preview

The 2014 NAB Show's Technology Summit on Cinema (TSC): The Future of Motion Imaging and Sound, produced in partnership with SMPTE, will offer attendees the opportunity to learn from and engage with leading figures in the motion picture business. At the SMPTE booth, the Society will highlight significant advances in standards development, the digital library, the success of the past year's educational conferences, and new products including the CamWhite pocket chart for white-balancing. The Society continues to support student engagement in the motion-imaging field through both scholarships and social events. SMPTE board members and directors will again engage with students at the Society's popular ice cream social, which last year drew 70 students, and at the SMPTE booth.

2014 NAB Show's Technology Summit on Cinema (TSC):

The Future of Motion Imaging and Sound

With a focus on the future of motion imaging and sound, the two-day 2014 NAB Show Technology Summit on Cinema (TSC), produced in partnership with SMPTE, will offer an in-depth global view of the current state and future of filmmaking innovation. Key topics will include 4K and beyond, 3D film conversion, the use of high frame rates, on-set workflows, distributed postproduction, laser projection, immersive sound, and next-generation cinema.

TSC sessions begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 5, and Sunday, April 6. Each day will feature a series of six sessions that extend until 6 p.m. The conference keynote speaker will be announced at a later date.

New From SMPTE at the 2014 NAB Show:

SMPTE CamWhite Pocket Chart

Ideal for the studio, shop, or truck, the SMPTE CamWhite pocket chart is a consistent and reliable neutral white reference with a sturdy laminated surface. Enabling users to white-balance cameras to a scene's primary light source with precision, CamWhite charts are a versatile tool for improving the production value of images -- saving both time and money in post. The standard CamWhite chart measures 6.3 inches by 3.75 inches, but larger formats are available. A handy lanyard allows users to keep the chart close at hand.

Joint Task Force on File Formats and Media Interoperability

SMPTE will provide insight into the goals of the new Joint Task Force on File Formats and Media Interoperability, launched in February in cooperation with the North American Broadcasters Association (NABA), Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA), Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), International Association of Broadcast Manufacturers (IABM), European Broadcasting Union (EBU), American Association of Advertising Agencies (4As), and Association of National Advertisers (ANA). Bringing together manufacturers, broadcasters, advertisers, ad agencies, and industry organizations (standards bodies and trade associations) serving the professional media market, the task force will gather and analyze requirements for a machine-generated, machine-readable file interchange and delivery specification -- including standardized and common structured metadata -- for the professional media industry.

March Standards Outcome Report

More than 100 committees and other SMPTE groups work on myriad technical topics to create, approve, revise, and remove standards for the industry, and this work is summarized quarterly in an outcome report highlighting the most recent developments. During the 2014 NAB Show, the Society will make the latest of these reports, the March Standards Outcome Report, available to attendees. The report serves as a quick reference source for active participants in standards work, as an update for SMPTE members unable to attend the "block" meetings that document progress, and as a resource for both members and nonmembers who wish to learn more about SMPTE standards.

SMPTE Student Support: Ice Cream Social and Sponsored Memberships

College and university students from all over the world are invited to the SMPTE booth to enjoy ice cream while interacting with SMPTE members, including SMPTE board members and directors, who will discuss their work in sound, digital cinema, cameras, broadcasting, and manufacturing.

The Society's support for students goes well beyond offering expert advice and free ice cream. Through a challenge grant established in 2012 by William C. Miller, the SMPTE governor for the New York region, the Society has been able to sponsor more than 450 student memberships.

Centennial Predict-the-Future Contest

SMPTE is celebrating its centennial in 2016, and the Society has extended its Centennial Predict-the-Future Contest through the 2014 NAB Show's Technology Summit on Cinema. Contest participants who correctly predict the state of television and cinema technology in 2016 will be recognized during the SMPTE Centennial event in 2016. Further details on the contest and other events taking place during centennial celebrations are available at www.smpte.org/100-years.

"The 2014 NAB Show provides a great opportunity to highlight the Society's remarkable work over the past 12 months, including important advances by our study groups and technical committees; the Society's participation in a number of promising new task forces; and plans for another event in 2014 to follow up on the successful Entertainment Technology in the Internet Age conference, held last June in concert with the Stanford Center for Image Systems Engineering."

-- Barbara H. Lange, Executive Director of SMPTE

The Oscar(R) and Emmy(R) Award-winning Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE), a professional membership association, is the worldwide leader in developing and providing motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, technology, media, and entertainment industries. An internationally recognized and accredited organization, SMPTE advances moving-imagery education and engineering across the broadband, broadcast, cinema, and IT disciplines. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has published the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal and developed more than 650 standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines. More than 6,000 members -- motion-imaging executives, engineers, creative and technology professionals, researchers, scientists, educators, and students -- who meet in Sections throughout the world sustain the Society. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.

