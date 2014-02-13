Beck TV 2014 NAB Show Preview

Beck TV has implemented innovative technology for virtually every type of installation, including broadcast and network television, cable and satellite facilities, network operations centers, sports and mobile trucks, stadium venues, and houses of worship. With this matchless experience, Beck TV engineers are well-equipped to review new technology, best practices, and budgets with any 2014 NAB Show attendee interested in discussing system design and integration.

Principal engineers from Beck TV will be on-site, ready to discuss potential projects that include both mobile sports and entertainment units and sophisticated fixed facilities. The company also will highlight unique system design criteria for both fixed and mobile facilities. Beck TV focuses on integrating IT/IP and baseband infrastructure into a common control and operational architecture, as well as using space-saving design practices while achieving optimal capabilities.

Comprehensive Mobile Truck Design and Build

Beck TV can provide a one-stop shop for all design and integration services for mobile units. The company offers services ranging from aesthetic and space planning, design, engineering, purchasing, and integration to fabrication of specialized metal work, fixtures, and custom consoles. Beck TV's engineering and in-house millwork and cabinet facilities assure control of any required function, which means a better-designed, more mechanically and electrically solid mobile unit, delivered within budgetary and timeline constraints. The company pursues a collaborative approach to each project, and Turner Studios' two new 53-foot expando sports trucks are recent results of this work. These units represent the second pair of trucks integrated by Beck TV for Turner, and they are used for Turner Sports events nationwide. Each unit includes triax/SMPTE fiber wiring for 16 cameras.

Innovation for Fixed Facilities

Beck TV provides unique solutions for fixed facilities. At BYUtv, for example, the company undertook a project including television and radio production and distribution, video editing, and fiber interconnect. Within this facility, Beck TV combined the media IT and baseband infrastructure for maximum flexibility. Through this approach, Beck TV brought master control functionality under IT control and established a system architecture that allows both low- and high-resolution copies of all material to be made simultaneously. The low-resolution copy can be viewed on any authorized PC for approval and quality control, and any changes are then automatically conformed to the high-resolution version. The central equipment room houses 105 racks supporting three studios, four master control rooms, 14 edit suites, and six radio studios.

"Beck TV has unparalleled experience and expertise in broadcast system integration developed over three decades, and a matchless dedication to meeting our customers' requirements. At the 2014 NAB Show, we will showcase examples of our innovative work, and our expert staff will be available to discuss the latest in mobile and fixed-facility installations."

-- Fred Beck, President & Director of Engineering, Beck TV

Beck TV (formerly Beck Associates) is one of the United States' premier design-build systems integrators. With more than 30 years of experience, Beck TV has designed and built more professional television facilities for more customers than any other systems integrator. In virtually every application from broadcast and cable networks, local TV stations, sports trucks, and stadium venues to educational institutions and houses of worship, Beck TV uses a collaborative approach to assure successful outcomes, on time and on budget. The company maintains full-service offices in Denver, New York, and Austin, Texas. More information about Beck TV is available at www.becktv.com.

