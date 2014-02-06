Shotoku Expands Presence In Spain With New Partnership

Staines, UK – Shotoku Broadcast Systems, a leading international manufacturer of advanced robotic camera systems, has announced its partnership with Datos Media Technologies S.A. to continue its growth and better serve its customer base in Spain. Part of Dan Technologies A/S, a globally recognised broadcast systems integration company, Datos Media provides technology, consultancy, integration, training and support to the broadcast and multimedia production industries. Shotoku Sales Director James Eddershaw announced this important new partnership from the Company’s European headquarters in Staines, UK.

“Shotoku is extremely pleased to announce its new partnership with Datos Media,” said Eddershaw. “Like Shotoku, Datos Media is a dynamic young company driven by experienced industry professionals. Tomas Nielsen (Managing Director) and David Martinez (Operations Director) both have over twenty years’ experience working in the Spanish broadcast market. Our companies share a common approach to the market based on flexibility, customer service and innovative technical solutions. We look forward to expanding our customer reach in this key part of the world.”

Nielsen said, “We are very pleased to add Shotoku to our family of products and solutions for the Spanish market. We are confident that customers across Spain will appreciate the quality and performance of Shotoku remote camera systems and the commitment to customer support that both Shotoku and Datos Media provide.

Shotoku is recognised worldwide as a leading provider of advanced remote camera systems for news, sports and current affairs programming as well as national governments and legislative bodies. Key partnerships with companies such as Datos Media Technologies help strengthen Shotoku’s global presence and ensure first-class support of their systems around the world.

About Shotoku Broadcast Systems

Shotoku Broadcast Systems is an international leader in the manufacture and marketing of a full range of camera support products with emphasis on manual and robotic pedestals and pan/tilt heads for the television broadcast industry. The Company also provides robotic camera systems capable of interfacing with third-party equipment. Established as an engineering design firm specializing in advanced mechanics and electronic control systems, Shotoku maintains headquarters in Japan with offices in Staines, UK and Torrance, CA. The Company's robotic camera systems are designed, developed and manufactured in Staines, UK. For further information: www.Shotoku.co.uk

About Datos Media Technologies S.A.

Based in Ciudad de la Imagen in Madrid, Spain, Datos Media Technologies S.A. serves the broadcast and multimedia industry with technology, integration and expertise in broadcast implementation and projects on a turnkey basis. The company is a joint venture between Dan Techologies A/S, a globally active supplier of broadcast and communications equipments, systems and services, and two experienced professionals in the Spanish Market: Tomas Nielsen (Managing Director) and David Martínez (Operations Director). For further information: www.datosmedia.es

# # #

Shotoku contact: James Eddershaw

+44 (0) 1784 224650 / info@shotoku.co.uk

Datos Media contact: Tomas Nielsen

+34 91 001 89 08 tomas.nielsen@datosmedia.es

Press contact: Desert Moon Communications / Harriet Diener

+1-845-512-8283 / Harriet@DesertMoon.tv