MultiDyne 2014 NAB Show Preview

MultiDyne(R) -- Booth C9921

At the 2014 NAB Show, MultiDyne(R) will showcase a broad range of innovative, fiber-optic-based video and audio transport solutions designed specifically for pro A/V and broadcast applications.

A key highlight at the booth will be The Dingo(TM), a new kind of fiber transport product, which brings unprecedented flexibility to camera operators through interoperability, a rich feature set, and an advanced design that suits any and all fiber transport applications.

MultiDyne will also hold a press conference and cocktail hour at the show (more details to come) on Monday, April 7 at 3:30 p.m. at the company's booth C9921.

Key Product and Technology Demos

The Dingo(TM) Fiber Transport Card Line

At the 2014 NAB Show, MultiDyne(R) will introduce The Dingo(TM), a new fiber transport card set. Featuring a flexible, elegant design, The Dingo supports a wide range of camera signals -- 3G HD-SDI, composite video, analog or digital audio with cross conversion, intercom, serial data, and Gigabit Ethernet -- over a single fiber-optic cable. Available in three interoperable formats, The Dingo brings unprecedented flexibility to all aspects of fiber transport.

The Dingo is available as an openGear(R) compatible card that offers SNMP management and power redundancy in a single hot-swappable card; as a portable, black box that makes a great addition to the MultiDyne's LightBrix line; or as a smaller personality card for The BullDog(TM), LiGHTBoX(R), and LiGHTCuBE(R) product lines. All three formats are interoperable, enabling seamless communication between openGear cards and other fiber transport equipment in the field.

The Dingo supports a variety of applications, including broadcast, A/V, sports, OB, ENG, POV, and multicamera shoots, making it the ideal solution for professional camera operators, as well as field and facility infrastructure.

As part of The Dingo Line, MultiDyne will release an individual card for each signal transport, as well as various signal combinations, creating over two dozen individual cards in order to fit each and every fiber transport application, all available as cards, a black box, or as personality cards for The BullDog, LiGHTBoX and LiGHTCuBE.

The BullDog(TM) Field Fiber Transport System and The BullDog Big Brothers

MultiDyne(R) is now shipping The BullDog(TM), an innovative field fiber transport system that packs endless functionality into a compact, rugged package. Using The BullDog, professional camera operators can significantly extend the transmission distance of multiple camera signals, including HD-SDI video, audio, intercom, control data, Ethernet, GPIOs, tally, and power. In addition to transporting any camera signal over a single fiber cable, The BullDog can efficiently transport up to 8 HD-SDI signals in any direction. Designed to withstand the harsh environments of sports and ENG applications, the cost-effective and scalable system can easily be configured to support a wide range of existing and next-generation signals.

Already operating on a light-weight battery pack, The BullDog gives users the option of adding the MultiDyne JUICE power supply. In addition to transmitting signals to and from the camera with a hybrid optical cable, users can send power to The BullDog and the camera. With the Juice option, there is no need for a battery or local power, which is particularly useful at golf courses and venues without a power infrastructure.

In addition to its standard compact version of The BullDog, MultiDyne will introduce The BullDog Big Brothers, two larger sized units that pack even more functionality into a still rugged and compact form factor.

New Features for the SilverBACK Family

All SilverBACK solutions will now have the option for Ethernet transport and DC power taps -- this in response to customer demand for camera control and Internet. Ethernet transport is a significant leap forward for the SilverBACK. DC power taps are particularly useful for powering lights and lens accessories.

SilverBACK-4K(TM) Will Have Significant New Features, Including Ethernet and Power Taps

Also on display at the 2014 NAB Show will be the MultiDyne(R) SilverBACK-4K(TM), a powerful camera-mounted fiber transport solution that supports 4K (Ultra HD) digital television. Utilizing SilverBACK-4K, users can seamlessly transmit any camera signal, including Ultra HD video, HD-SDI video, audio, intercom, control data, GPIOs, tally, and power, over a single hybrid copper and fiber cable.

The SilverBACK-4K is available in two versions: a feature-rich model with a video option for viewfinder or monitor viewing in the field; and a low-cost model without the viewfinder/monitor viewing option. Ultra HD support can be added to any existing SilverBACK-4K system through a simple upgrade, enabling MultiDyne customers to deliver a state-of-the-art 4K television experience cost-effectively.

The award-winning MultiDyne SilverBACK-4K transport system features an elegant, compact case, measuring just over one inch thick, with a simple, intuitive user interface. Ideal for digital cinema, sports, ENG, D-SNG and multicamera studio applications, SilverBACK-4K can transport SDI video up to 4K uncompressed, with embedded or separate program audio. A JUICE power supply can be added to support camera distances of up to 500 meters.

SilverBACK-II(TM) With JUICE Camera-Mounted Fiber Transport Solution

The MultiDyne(R) signature SilverBACK-II(TM) with JUICE is a cost-effective, camera-mounted fiber transport solution capable of transmitting any camera signal, including HD-SDI video, audio, control data, GPIOs, tally, and power, over a single hybrid fiber and copper cable without relying on local power or batteries. Featuring an elegant, compact case measuring just over one inch thick, the SilverBACK-II with JUICE eliminates operator fatigue in the field by providing users with a lightweight, remote powering system that can be seamlessly integrated onto any camera. Ideally suited for news, sports, ENG, D-SNG, OB, and multicamera studio applications, the SilverBACK-II with JUICE can transport SDI video up to 3G HD-SDI uncompressed, with embedded or separate program audio. A return video option also supports up to 3G HD-SDI video for viewfinder or monitor viewing, providing a high-quality viewing experience for users in the field. In addition, the unit enables operators to achieve camera control/RCP paint functions through one of the three available data channels. An additional back channel is available for camera sync or genlock. Several options are available for optical connectivity including STs, Neutrik(R) opticalCon, Fibreco Mini MX expanded beam, and Lemo(R) 304M. Now available with Ethernet and DC power taps as well.

