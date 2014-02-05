Visionary Solutions, Inc. 2014 NAB Show News Preview

Visionary Solutions, Inc. -- Booth SU8602

At the 2014 NAB Show, Visionary Solutions, Inc. (VSI) will demonstrate a complete IPTV environment designed to support a variety of applications.

At the heart of the ecosystem is VSI's new PackeTV(R), an end-to-end modular-based IP video network and asset management solution that enables secure scheduled or on-demand delivery of live and recorded video to any consumer device.

Key Products and Technology Demos

PackeTV(R) IP Video Network and Asset Management Solution

At the 2014 NAB Show, Visionary Solutions will demonstrate PackeTV(R), a powerful new IP video network and asset management solution. Through PackeTV, organizations can easily and cost-effectively deliver high-quality HD and SD, MPEG-2/H.264 video content to TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), PCs, tablets, smartphones, and other IP-connected devices across a wide range of networks, including LAN, WAN, WiFi, cellular, and the public Internet.

The open-standard solution is compatible with a wide range of equipment, including Visionary Solutions encoders and decoders, providing customers with the complete IPTV ecosystem. PackeTV features the same modular architecture as the company's encoder and decoder product lines, enabling customers to upgrade as their budget permits without purchasing new hardware. This modular flexibility lowers the base price of the equipment by allowing customers to purchase only the features they need at the moment and upgrading the software as requirements change.

The PackeTV platform can quickly and easily be deployed in virtually any IT environment, including the education, enterprise, entertainment, government, healthcare, hospitality, and house of worship markets. Video assets are fully protected via AES 256/128-bit encryption, and access can be controlled right down to the individual user and group level through seamless integration with Microsoft Active Directory.

The following modular components of PackeTV will be on display at the show:

-PackeTV Portal: A powerful browser-based administration interface with a familiar look and feel. Provides administrators with total control over the PackeTV system, including user and group permissions and dynamic video asset creation, management, protection, and distribution.

-PackeTV Player: A browser-based, no-install client that provides CPU-efficient, high-quality playback of live, scheduled, and on-demand streams up to full HD (1920 x 1080p60). Powerful features, such as a de-interlacing engine for smooth viewing of high-motion content and broadcast as well as command and control monitoring, enhance the viewing experience.

-PackeTV Mobile Player: An integrated player for iPhones(R), iPads(R), Android" tablets, and smartphones that is controlled by a PackeTV administrator, providing user authentication and full channel guide synchronization.

-PackeTV VOD and NDVR Servers: Enables users and administrators to record live video and upload prerecorded content for on-demand playback. The system offers scheduled recording and continuous archiving for monitoring and time-shift applications. Authorized users may record channels on local storage for private use on an immediate or scheduled basis.

-PackeTV STB Module: Integrates commercial IP set-top boxes into the PackeTV ecosystem so the entire PackeTV channel lineup can be viewed on HD or SD TV monitors secured by AES 256/128-bit encryption and access control. A powerful graphical interface and EPG make it easy to view live and on-demand content and record scheduled programming.

-PackeTV EPG: An intuitive guide for scheduled programs is created based on data sourced from the broadcaster. The guide is displayed via an easy-to-read user interface.

Company Overview:

Visionary Solutions, Inc. (VSI) develops and manufactures open-standard solutions that harness the power and flexibility of IP networks to deliver real-time video and audio. With a passion for innovation and customer service, VSI provides outstanding products recognized for their value, performance, versatility, and quality. VSI products support the industry's latest technology standards, including H.264, making the company a trusted partner for solutions in the enterprise, education, government, house of worship, entertainment, healthcare, and broadcast markets. VSI sets the industry standard for high-quality video transport over IP networks.

