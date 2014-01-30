Thomson Video Networks Showcases World-Class Contribution and Video Delivery Solutions at CABSAT 2014

Industry-Leading Picture Quality for Multi-Screen OTT

At CABSAT 2014, Thomson Video Networks will demonstrate key innovations for delivering OTT and multi-platform services in the most cost-effective, bandwidth-efficient manner possible while meeting consumers' ever-growing expectations for exceptional HD picture quality on every platform and device. Featured products will include the company's industry-leading broadcast video compression systems for DTH, as well as a world-class HEVC solution for live and file-based delivery to multi-screen and OTT services.

High-Density and High-Performance Satellite and Telco Contribution Solutions

At CABSAT 2014, Thomson Video Networks will highlight its advanced contribution and distribution solutions for satellite and IP telecom contribution, as well as primary distribution applications. The company's ViBE(TM) CP6000 premium multi-channel video contribution platform will be paired with the RD6000 contribution receiver decoder, designed for all satellite and telecom contribution networks requiring up to 4:2:2 10-bit. With the ability to encode or decode an industry-leading eight channels of video in formats from MPEG-2 SD 4:2:0 up to MPEG-4 4:2:2 10-bit, the ViBE CP6000 features a DVB-S/S2/DSNG satellite modulator board, as well as multiplexing and de-multiplexing built into both its 1-RU and half-rack chassis.

World-Class Solutions for DTH and OTT Delivery

Powered by Thomson's MediaFlex video operating system, the ViBE(TM) VS7000 is a breakthrough "anything in, anything out" encoding/transcoding platform that combines simplicity, reliability, scalability, and flexibility. At CABSAT 2014, Thomson Video Networks will showcase both real-time and off-line HEVC encoding on the ViBE VS7000 platform for multi-screen and OTT applications, using MPEG-DASH packaging to tablets, smart phones, and connected TVs. The demonstration will also highlight the ViBE EM4000 multi-channel HD/SD encoder, the first premium encoder offering a density of eight HD MPEG-4 AVC channels in a 1-RU chassis, making it ideal for a wide range of broadcast operations, including satellite, terrestrial, cable, and IP television.

Company Overview

A global leader in advanced video compression solutions, Thomson Video Networks helps media companies, video service providers, and broadcasters deliver superior video quality at the lowest possible bandwidth for contribution, terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV, and OTT services. Through Thomson Video Networks' ongoing commitment to innovation, customers are able to leverage emerging technologies, such as the new HEVC compression standard, for the efficient delivery of new video services. This includes multi-screen applications supporting every platform from small handheld devices to large TV screens. Picture the Possibilities: Visit www.thomson-networks.com.

