Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) Digital Microwave Video Systems to Heat Up CABSAT 2014

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, JANUARY 28, 2014 —Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems for the Broadcast and Sports & Entertainment markets, will showcase its state-of-the-art digital microwave video systems for portable and fixed-link applications from its Nucomm and RF Central brands at CABSAT 2014 (Hall 8, Stand B8-21).

“We are thrilled to once again return to CABSAT, the leading professional content management event in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, to exhibit our top-of-the-line technology and products to our existing and potential customers,”says Integrated Microwave Technologies Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. “As the needs of broadcasters in this region of the world continue to grow rapidly, so does IMT’s commitment to providing solutions that specifically address their challenges.”

At CABSAT 2014, IMT will demonstrate its NucommCPTx-II Compact Portable Transmitter (CPTx-II). The Nucomm CPTx-II is a compact, portable, lightweight RF video transmitter that delivers HD/SD output at up to eight watts in 2k DVB-T COFDM mode. Ideal for covering motorcycle and bicycle races, marathons, triathlons and other fast-paced, high-speed ENG/OB events using such smaller on-course vehicles as cars, motorcycles and even bicycles, it supports video/audio/data/telemetry with selectable modulation bandwidths of 6, 7, and 8MHz. In addition to its small size, the unit has very low latency and power consumption. Weighing in at about 3kg, it comes with a variety of bespoke mounts, including special mounts for motorcycles. The maneuverability of a motorcycle fitted with video transmission capability offers significant advantages when covering road races, as the camera can follow the action and get onto roads that might be too narrow for a car to navigate safely among the athletes.

IMT's Nucomm CamPac2 Plus HD/SD COFDM Microwave Transmitter will also be on display. Intended for wireless camera applications, such as sports coverage and electronic news gathering (ENG), the CamPac2 Plus offers efficient encoding/decoding, superb HD and low power consumption. It is available in licensed bands, along with other bands upon request. Its stylish and rugged machined housing provides durability and exceptional thermal characteristics for operation in the harshest of conditions. The CamPac2 Plus offers the same quality transmission as its predecessor, in half the amount of bandwidth, utilizing MPEG-4. It also allows more video paths in the same amount of bandwidth, attractive to stations in markets with high amounts of RF congestion.

Nucomm’s Newscaster DR2 will also be exhibited at the show. A split-box HD/SD COFDM diversity microwave receiver intended for outside broadcast and other mobile video applications, the Newscaster DR2 features stylish rugged machined housing that provides durability and excellent thermal characteristics for operation in the harshest of conditions. The receiver has four RF inputs that communicate directly with the system’s external intelligent receivers in the 1.99 to 2.70 GHz and 6.40 to 7.75 GHz bands, with other bands also available. The use of external intelligent receivers allows the receive antennas to be remotely mounted.

