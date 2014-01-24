Steadicam Curve Shines at CES 2014 with an Award for “Best Camera Support” of the Show

Proving its handheld Steadicam stabilizer for GoPro cameras remains “Ahead of the Curve,” The Tiffen Company is honored with the "Best of CES 2014 — Best Camera Support" award from Videomaker Magazine

Las Vegas, NV – January 23, 2014 –The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer of award-winning digital imaging accessories, was recently honored at CES 2014 with the “Best Camera Support” award from Videomaker Magazine for its brand new Steadicam® Curve®. CES is held in Las Vegas every year and is revered as the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It is the global stage where next-generation innovations like the Steadicam Curve are introduced to the marketplace. Steadicam Curve, Tiffen’s handheld stabilizer designed specifically for GoPro® HERO® cameras, was a star of this year’s show being recognized by industry leaders, including the “Best Camera Support” award.

Videomaker’s managing editor Jennifer O’Rourke presented Tiffen with the award for “Best Camera Support” on the CES show floor during the official ceremony to applaud its achievement. The Steadicam Curve was recognized for maintaining incredible high-quality results while weighing a mere nine ounces. The Steadicam Curve enables GoPro users to steadily capture the action everywhere they go, facilitating the best GoPro filming experience possible.

Tiffen is proud to be “Ahead of the Curve” with innovations like the Steadicam Curve and by providing cutting-edge filmmaking solutions before they become a necessity. For more information on Steadicam Curve’s “Best Camera Support” award, read Videomaker's online review.

Pricing and Availability

Steadicam CURVE for GoPro HERO cameras is available today for 99.95 USD. Steadicam CURVE for GoPro HERO is designed specifically for use with GoPro® HERO®, GoPro® HERO®2, GoPro® HERO®3 and GoPro® HERO®3+ cameras (LCD BacPac® or LCD Touch BacPac® required).

About Steadicam®

The introduction of Steadicam® in 1976 revolutionized the world of film and video. Over the past three decades, Steadicam® has been an invaluable, dynamic production tool in the industry. New generations of Steadicam® Camera Stabilizing Systems have been comprehensively redesigned to unleash endless creative possibilities. Tiffen is committed to support the needs of the motion picture, broadcast and professional imaging industries with the latest state-of-the-art Steadicam® technology to meet your film and video needs.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for 75 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning a Technical Achievement Award and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec® teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.

For more information on Tiffen, please visit http://www.tiffen.com.

Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

