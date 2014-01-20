SCTE Now Accepting Nominations for Individual and Technological Innovation Awards

HERTFORDSHIRE, UK -- 20 January 2014 -- SCTE(TM), the Society for Broadband Professionals, is now seeking nominations for its Individual and Technological Innovation Awards, which recognise individual and company success in the broadband industry. The deadline for nominations is 31 January 2014.

Individual awards include "Technician of the Year", the "Richard Harris Member of the Year Award" and the "Tom Hall Award". SCTE's Technological Innovation awards, open to the entire broadband industry, are for technological innovation in the broadband arena and may be for a product, system or concept. The three award categories are:

*Best broadband network transmission solution

*Best CPE solution

*Best digital processing solution

Nominations can be made online or the awards nomination brochure can be downloaded from the SCTE website.

The awards ceremony will take place at SCTE's Annual Gala Dinner on 22 March 2014 at One Great George Street in London. The Annual Gala Dinner includes a champagne reception with live entertainment, a four-course banquet dinner, a souvenir gift for every attendee, an awards presentation, casino night, and dancing to a live band.

The event will be preceded on 21 March 2014 by the SCTE/Informa Golf day (straight after the TV Connect event) at the exclusive venue of Hanbury Manor near Ware (UK). After networking on a championship golf course, attendees will sit down to a three-course dinner and awards presentations.

In addition to organising industry achievement awards for the broadband industry, the SCTE hosts regular lectures and training courses, which have gained worldwide acceptance as the standard for young technicians entering the field of cable telecommunications and for those wanting to advance their knowledge and career prospects.

More information about the Technological Innovation Awards, and other SCTE activities, is available at www.theSCTE.eu.

# # #

Visit SCTE(TM) at Convergence India 21-23 January - Booth C50

About SCTE(TM) (www.theSCTE.eu)

Founded in 1945, the SCTE(TM) is an educational society and non-profit organisation whose aim is to raise the standard of broadband engineering in the telecommunications industry. The Society is dedicated to fostering training and career advancement for technical professionals in the field.