Barnfind Adds Measure of Control via BFE's KSC Commander

Sandefjord, Norway — Barnfind Technologies, manufacturer of a single-frame multi-function, multi-format signal neutral transport platform, is providing an additional measure of control by offering customers a universal interface via the BFE Studio und Medien Systeme GmbH (BFE) KSC Commander broadcast control system. Wiggo Evensen, CEO, announced the development from the Company’s headquarters in Sandefjord, Norway.

The adaptable, scalable and modular KSC Commander operates seamlessly with Barnfind’s unique platform. The system’s comprehensive control panels and GUIs enable Barnfind frames to be easily integrated into environments offering extraordinary flexibility to accommodate facilities with different requirements and complexities.

“Barnfind is thrilled to offer a high degree of signal control via integration with BFE’s popular KSC Commander System,” said Evensen. “The integration of protocols expands Barnfind’s market-base and furnishes BFE customers with a robust, powerful and efficient transport system that offers many functions and supports numerous different signal formats in one frame.”

For more information please contact the Barnfind team or one of their business partners.

About Barnfind Technologies AS

Barnfind Technologies, headquartered in Sandefjord, Norway, manufactures a multi-function, low power consumption platform that supports numerous signals in one frame.

About BFE

BFE Studio und Medien Systeme GmbH is a manufacturer-independent broadcast systems integrator with more than 40 years of experience in the planning and implementation of complex projects in broadcast and media technology. As a competent and reliable partner, it supports customers in Europe, Asia, North Africa and the Middle East, implementing system solutions tailored to their specific requirements. As manufacturer of its own KSC product line, BFE also markets control and management solutions for the professional television and radio industry. BFE’s branch office in Dubai Studio City supports activities in the GCC region. For more information, please visit www.bfe.tv

