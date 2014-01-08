KTBS 3 Triples Live News Coverage With Dejero LIVE+ Platform

Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters Enable Fast, Comprehensive, and High-Quality Mobile Newsgathering; LIVE+ Mobile App Soon to be Deployed to News Staff

KITCHENER, Ontario -- Jan. 8, 2014 -- Dejero, award-winning creator of the industry's most powerful and versatile platform of cellular newsgathering products, today announced that KTBS Channel 3 in Shreveport, Louisiana, has expanded its live electronic newsgathering (ENG) capabilities with Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters. In addition, KTBS will soon deploy the Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App to members of the news staff, enabling them to capture and transmit live video using their Apple iPhone 5 smartphones.

A regional television station serving 28 counties and parishes in East Texas, Northwest Louisiana, western Oklahoma, and southern Arkansas, KTBS was the first station in its market to adopt bonded cellular newsgathering equipment. The rugged and portable Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters are in daily use by KTBS field news crews, enabling them to transmit high-quality live video from breaking news sources without having to deploy microwave trucks. With the Dejero LIVE+ Mobile Apps, reporters already in the field will be able to cover breaking news without having to return to the station for additional equipment, and they will be able to switch between the front and back cameras of their iPhones while broadcasting to help build a complete news story.

"We needed a way to get more live content to air quickly, and the Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters were the ideal solution," said Dale Cassidy, chief engineer, KTBS 3. "With Dejero we've been able to triple our live news coverage, and our microwave trucks are now second-tier resources. In the time it takes to get a truck to the site, park it, and get the mast up, we can already be receiving live video back at the station from the Dejero equipment. With live news coverage that's broader, more spontaneous, and comprehensive, we're able to compete more effectively and keep our viewers better informed."

Currently, most KTBS newscasts include at least one live shot using a LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter, and the systems have been used for sideline coverage of football games as well as a wide range of local government, crime, and human interest reports. All of KTBS's LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters include built-in cellular and wireless modems, which can bond multiple networks as required to ensure necessary bandwidth for transmitting broadcast-quality video. A Dejero LIVE+ Broadcast Server in the KTBS broadcast facility receives the video feeds and processes them for playout to live news broadcasts.

The Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter's compact and lightweight "briefcase-style" form factor was a major deciding factor as KTBS evaluated ENG solutions. "Some competing products have flashier packaging, but that doesn't matter once you're out in the field. What really makes the product is simplicity, ease of use, and confidence that your content will get back to the station," Cassidy said. "Dejero more than delivers on all points."

He added, "It's much easier and faster to train our users on the Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters than to train truck technicians, and if our field reporters run into any difficulties, the Dejero support number is right on the box, so they can get immediate assistance. Reliable support is a huge factor for us, and the Dejero support team has been fantastic. Dejero has been a wonderful partner for us; we could not ask for better."

About KTBS 3

Broadcasting from its modern digital facility on Kings Highway in Shreveport, KTBS 3 serves 28 counties and parishes in East Texas, Northwest Louisiana, western Oklahoma, and southern Arkansas. With a metropolitan population of more than 350,000, Shreveport is the economic leader of the region that stretches north to Texarkana, Arkansas; west to Marshall, Texas; south to Natchitoches, Louisiana; and east to Ruston, Louisiana. Made up of an array of mid-sized communities, the television marketing population is over half a million people. KTBS 3 is owned and operated by the Wray family of Shreveport, and is one of the few stations in the country that can still claim local ownership and community identity. On October 14, 2010, KTBS became the first station in the ArkLaTex to broadcast local news in high definition.

About Dejero

Dejero offers the most extensive and versatile range of bonded wireless uplink solutions for mobile newsgathering. Winner of numerous industry awards, the Dejero LIVE+ Platform and its patent-pending Intelligent Connection Management combine adaptive bit rate encoding with the latest advancements in 3G and 4G LTE mobile technologies -- making electronic newsgathering as immediate, portable, reliable, and cost-effective as possible. From any location around the world, the LIVE+ Platform enables both traditional and online broadcasters to transmit high-quality HD or SD live video using a variety of mobile devices, including professional-grade rugged transmitters, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Dejero LIVE+ products can be set up anywhere in seconds to broadcast live to television viewers, stream to the Web, transmit recorded video for later use, share video content with other organizations, or send files remotely. Innovative engineering from wireless experts combined with input from many of the world's top broadcasters has produced the Dejero LIVE+ Platform. Dejero is based in Kitchener, Ontario.

