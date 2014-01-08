ProAm USA Hosts 2014 International Student Film Competition

ProAm to reward over $8,000 in cash and prizes; enter an original film between January 13th and March 16th to win cash and ProAm products for you and your school

Piedmont, SC – January 8, 2014 –ProAm USA, a manufacturer of production equipment for film and video enthusiasts and professionals, today announced its 2014 International Student Film Competition. Designed to encourage budding filmmakers, the competition is free to enter and open to students currently enrolled in accredited high schools, colleges and universities worldwide. A Hollywood jury, which includes The Walking Dead writer Curtis Gwinn, Law & Order actor Ash Christian and Chicago International Film Festival jury organizer Bohus Blahut, will evaluate the student films. They will be judged on film narrative, originality and execution of chosen genre. The entry deadline for the Student Film Competition is March 16, 2014. Finalists will be announced on March 24, 2014, and winners will be announced on April 4, 2014.

Enter to Win Cash and ProAm Products

ProAm and its jury of Hollywood players will judge student films and award prizes to the filmmaker and his or her school. The competition will also feature a People’s Choice voting period; the public can visit www.ProAmUSA.com/vote2014 to choose their favorite student film beginning on January 20, 2014.

Grand Prize : Student – $1,500 and the Orion Production Package; school – the Orion Production Package

: Student – $1,500 and the Orion Production Package; school – the Orion Production Package First Prize : Student – $750 and the Orion Crane; school – the Orion Crane

: Student – $750 and the Orion Crane; school – the Orion Crane Second Prize : Student – $400 and the Orion Jr. Crane; school – the Orion Jr. Crane

: Student – $400 and the Orion Jr. Crane; school – the Orion Jr. Crane Third Prize : Student – $200 and the HD2 LCD Kit; school – the HD2 LCD Kit

: Student – $200 and the HD2 LCD Kit; school – the HD2 LCD Kit People’s Choice: Student – $1,500 and the Orion Production Package; school – the Orion Production Package

ProAm 2014 International Student Film Competition Jury

Armand Mastroianni : Director of Tales from the Dark Side, The Celestine Prophecy, Invasion, and Cameron’s Closet

: Director of Tales from the Dark Side, The Celestine Prophecy, Invasion, and Cameron’s Closet Ash Christian : Writer/director of Fat Girls and Petunia, actor in The Good Wife, Law & Order,Ugly Betty

: Writer/director of Fat Girls and Petunia, actor in The Good Wife, Law & Order,Ugly Betty Bohus Blahut : Jury organizer for the Chicago International Film Festival, teacher at Columbia College for 10 years

: Jury organizer for the Chicago International Film Festival, teacher at Columbia College for 10 years Cosondra Sjostrom : Co-creator/actress in Syndicate, actress in Dragon Wasps, sketch comedy writer

: Co-creator/actress in Syndicate, actress in Dragon Wasps, sketch comedy writer Jon Schnepp : Co-creator/co-producer/director of Metalocalypse, director of The Venture Bros

: Co-creator/co-producer/director of Metalocalypse, director of The Venture Bros Curtis Gwinn: Writer from The Walking Dead, creator/writer/executive producer of Fat Guy Stuck In The Internet, creator of Death Valley, writer from The Man Show and NTSF:SD:SUV

Rules and Regulations

Must be 18 or over and a student currently enrolled at a high school, college or university Must create a film that is entirely original in content Film must be between one and three minutes in duration, not including credits One entry per student or team Restrictions: a. Explicitly offensive language or images; b. Explicitly graphic sexual content All films must be submitted in spoken English or supported with English subtitles Films must be submitted in .MOV/AVI format

For more information and to enter the ProAm USA 2014 International Student Film Competition, please visit www.proamusa.com/student2014.

About ProAm USA

Drawing from experience in the video and film industry, ProAm USA began in 2003 and launched its first uniquely designed camera crane in 2004. It was the first tool-less camera crane and one of the first made specifically for consumer and prosumer cameras. Over 10 years, ProAm has become the innovation leader in camera mounting systems with products used worldwide by film and video professionals. ProAm’s mission is to make it easy to shoot amazing video and create incredible films by manufacturing well-designed, superior quality crane and jib systems for high-end hobbyists and professional photographers and filmmakers.

Press Contacts

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(Skype) anya.oskolkova

Lauren Leger

Zazil Media Group

(e) lauren@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 508.498.8433

(Skype) lauren.zazil

####