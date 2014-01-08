Steadicam Smoothee Now Available for Apple iPhone 5s, Drift Ghost and GoPro HERO3

Versatile hand-held stabilizer adds support for latest iPhone and action cameras from DRIFT and GoPro; showcased at CES 2014 at Tiffen booth C9143

Las Vegas, NV – January 8, 2014 –The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer of award-winning digital imaging accessories, today announced that Steadicam® Smoothee® is now available for Apple® iPhone® 5s, GoPro® HERO®3/3+ and DRIFT® action cameras, Ghost-S and HD Ghost. Developed by Steadicam, the leader in camera stabilization, the patented Smoothee® eliminates shakes associated with handheld video recording, letting users “fly” through their video capture moments — up and down steps, indoors and outdoors, through crowds — almost anywhere, with precise, elegant control and ease.

Tiffen is demonstrating for the first time the latest Steadicam® Smoothee® mounts at the 2014 International Consumer Electronics Show, which takes place from January 7th to 10th in Las Vegas, Nevada, in booth C9143.

“The Steadicam Smoothee continues to hold onto its title as the most popular handheld camera stabilizer for action cameras and Apple iPod Touch and iPhone products,” comments Steve Tiffen, President and CEO, The Tiffen Company. “As the perfect companion to some of the hottest consumer video capture devices on the market, CES is the ideal venue for showing off Steadicam’s latest Smoothee developments. Plus, with our booth located right next to GoPro, visitors can see first-hand how tremendous the movie making experience is when you combine the Hollywood shooting techniques of Steadicam with the action adventure capture of GoPro HERO.”

Steadicam Smoothee Compatibility Options and Pricing

The lightweight, agile and easy-to-use Steadicam Smoothee features an innovative, patented design built around a durable mono-frame metal structure. The handheld stabilizing solution ships with an easy-to-use interchangeable mount for expanded camera capture options. The Smoothee can also be used with an iPhone 3Gs/4/4s, iPod touch, and GoPro® HERO® 2, HERO® 3, and HERO® 3+.

Steadicam Smoothee retails for 149.00 USD. For more information including where to purchase, please visit http://www.tiffen.com/steadicam_smoothee_homepage1.html.

Request a Product Review Kit or Personal Press Briefing at CES 2014

Members of the media can contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com to request additional product information such as a press review kit, or if attending the CES 2014 exhibition, set up a press appointment for a private product viewing.

About Steadicam

The introduction of Steadicam in 1976 revolutionized the world of film and video. Over the past three decades, Steadicam has been an invaluable, dynamic production tool in the industry. New generations of Steadicam Camera Stabilizing Systems have been comprehensively redesigned to unleash endless creative possibilities. Tiffen is committed to support the needs of the motion picture, broadcast and professional imaging industries with the latest state-of-the-art Steadicam technology to meet your film and video needs.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for 75 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning a Technical Achievement Award and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec® teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.

For more information on Tiffen, please visit http://www.tiffen.com.

Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

