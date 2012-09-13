Visual Unity Wins Major Connected World Award.TV At IBC 2012

Leading broadcast and multiscreen systems integrator Visual Unity is delighted to announce that its vuMedia™ integrated multiscreen content and delivery platform has won the ConnectedWorld.TV 2012 Award for the Best Use of Online Video by a Non-Broadcaster.

This ConnectedWorld.TV Award recognises the impact vuMedia™ has had in helping Czech company TopFun

deliver its innovativeVideo-on-Demandand PayTV service. The solutiondistributes media streams commonly broadcasted via satellite and cable TV to smart phones, iDevices, set-top boxes and Smart TVs, in both SD and HD quality, and supports a unique application for Samsung TVs that lets viewers access live feeds and download movies direct to their TV.

vuMediaTMwas developed by Visual Unity to help broadcasters and content owners control how their brand and assets are managed and monetized in the multiscreen environment - delivering a cutting-edge viewing experience on any screen or connected device. The platform supports comprehensive Video-on-Demand services, integrating with billing and CRM processes,providing TopFun with complete control of content

delivery, monetization and subscriber management.TopFun also employs Visual Unity’s own Content Delivery Network to ensure secure and robust regional distribution.

Visual Unity, which was also nominated in two other categories, beat stiff competition from Angel Sharp and the Football Association to win this Award. Open to any organization with limited access to broadcast distribution, the Best Use of Online Video by a Non-Broadcaster Award aimsto recognize how the Connected World has been successfully exploited to deliver multimedia and TV-style content to a defined target audience.

Tomas Petru, President of Visual Unity, says: “We are delighted to have received such a prestigious award and see it as a fantastic endorsement of the power and flexibility of the vuMedia™ platform. We are proud of TopFun’s success, where we have delivered a reliable and superior viewing experience for the subscribers, driven by an efficient back-end that will enable TopFun to expand in the future. The combination of this ground-breaking technology and Visual Unity’s experience in broadcast and multiscreen systems integration is enabling us to optimize workflows for our customers and deliver real value in the content-on-demand space.”



The ConnectedWorld.TV awards, held in conjunction with the IBC Connected World,celebratethe creativity of broadcasters, independent producers, technology companies and consumer electronics manufacturers pioneering the business of 'content everywhere'. The Awards showcase many of the exciting developments arising from the growing use of broadband internet – both fixed and mobile - as an alternative distribution channel for TV and video content.

Nearly 150 entries were received from 102 organizations in 23 countries and the quality of the entries was described as ‘phenomenal’ by Neil Nixon, chairman of the judging panel and editor of ConnectedWorld.TV and IBE.



In 2011, the judging panel also shortlisted Visual Unity for an award based on the deployment ofvuMedia™for Czech TV. This system continues to be central to the state broadcaster’s online service, iVysliani, and helped deliver to the Czech Republic unprecedented multiscreen coverage of the London

2012 Games.

About Visual Unity

Visual Unity is an international Systems Integrator bridging the gap between linear broadcast, IT and IPTV to help clients reach and engage audiences on any screen. Since 1991, the team has been designing and delivering turnkey broadcast and complex multiscreen solutions worldwide – from HD Outside Broadcast vehicles and major playout facilities to live internet streaming and Video on Demand services.

Visual Unity’s award-winning vuMediaTMplatform helps broadcasters and content owners control how their brand and assets are managed and monetized in the multiscreen environment. Highly scalable and flexible, vuMediaTM delivers a cutting-edge live viewing experience on the web or any mobile or connected device, comprehensive VoD services, social network integration and secure robust content distribution – all of which can be deployed into existing workflows and business processes.

Visual Unity is based in Prague, London, Cologne, Moscow, Bratislava, Belgrade, Nairobi and Dubai. For further information, please visitwww.visualunity.com