Globecast Largest Independent Broadcast Teleport Operator In WTA Rankings

PARIS -- Dec. 12, 2013 -- Globecast has been ranked the second-largest independent teleport operator in the world on the Independent Top Twenty list compiled by the World Teleport Association (WTA). Ranking just behind Harris CapRock, a provider of VSAT services, this makes Globecast the largest independent teleport operator for broadcast services. The Independent Top Twenty ranks teleport operators based on revenue from all sources, focusing on independent companies at the core of the satellite teleport industry.

The WTA's annual rankings of companies by revenue and revenue growth are compiled by surveying teleport operators around the world as well as referencing the published results of publicly held companies. In addition to its No. 2 ranking on the Independent Top Twenty, Globecast also came in at No. 6 on the Global Top Twenty, a broader ranking of companies that derive revenues from all customized communications sources and which includes operators of teleports, satellite fleets, and business-to-business fiber networks.

"We're very proud of our 2013 rankings in the WTA's Independent Top Twenty and Global Top Twenty. They demonstrate Globecast's established presence as an international provider of high-quality content distribution and transmission services, facilitated by our state-of-the-art facilities all over the world," said Olivier Barberot, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Globecast. "As our customers continue to extend their market reach and develop new revenue streams through traditional broadcasts as well as multi-platform and OTT services, we stand ready to provide the managed, end-to-end services to help them succeed."

About the World Teleport Association

Since 1985, the World Teleport Association (www.worldteleport.org) has focused on improving the business of satellite communications from the ground up. At the core of its membership are the world's most innovative operators of teleports, from independents to multinationals, niche service providers to global carriers. The WTA is dedicated to advocating for the interests of teleport operators in the global telecommunications market and promoting excellence in teleport business practice, technology, and operations.

About Globecast

Globecast opens up global opportunities in broadcasting by making content distribution and management simple. Part of the Orange group, Globecast delivers tailored content management and delivery solutions to meet the needs of markets all over the world. For channels, Globecast provides media management and playout solutions as well as global content delivery via fibre, satellite, and IP. Through its fleet of SNG vehicles and production partners, the company also provides coverage of news, sports, and special events around the globe. Globecast has capacity on all the world's major broadcast satellites, a three-continent proprietary fibre network, and state-of-the-art facilities in the world's biggest media hubs. Finally, Globecast has a content aggregation and distribution team that helps secure distribution on leading Pay TV platforms. Present in Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Australia, Globecast offers simplicity, flexibility, and knowledge to the world's leading broadcasters.