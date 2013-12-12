Myers Tapped for CentralCast Project by Virginia PBS Affiliates WCVE & WVPT

Northampton, MA - Myers, the highly respected developer of broadcast traffic, business, and content management software – today announced the award of a contract from Virginia PBS members WCVE and WVPT to consolidate their ProTrack-based infrastructure into a unified, collaborative workflow. When completed, the Centralcast will streamline the two station's operations, reduce costs and enhance service to their viewers throughout central Virginia and bordering areas of West Virginia.

The Myers team will implement the project in conjunction with Snell, the facility's chosen automation partner, allowing the multi-station partnership to take full advantage of existing content workflows, yet maintain independent sales and schedule rights processes for each. The stations will benefit from a unified ProTrack database environment with centralized metadata, PSIP and content library management, plus shared master control services seamlessly integrated with Snell's ICE channel-in-a-box and Morpheus automation systems. ProTrack will also facilitate the sharing of program schedules across channels and stations.

"Myers proven, reliable, business and technical solutions have served the diverse needs of WCVE and WVPT well for many years," said Mark Spiller, WCVE's vice president for broadcast operations. "It's imperative that our partners in this collaborative undertaking fully appreciate the complexities of our file-based workflow and provide the necessary integration to make it succeed. We have full confidence in the experience and expertise of the Myers team."



"We are uniquely positioned to lay the foundation for a variety of collaborative station models," said Crist Myers, president and CEO of Myers. "ProTrack's operational flexibility – from an individual station to a complex, geographically dispersed hub & spoke configuration – gives our clients a wide range of options to strengthen and grow their business models. The combined power of ProTrack and Snell automation will provide the partner stations with the necessary tools to optimize and manage content across their entire transmission chain. Shared infrastructure projects like these provide efficiencies, a seamless workflow, and a sustainable model for the future."

ProTrack, Myers' proven flagship suite, is available in both radio and television editions. It offers comprehensive scheduling and business management for individual, multichannel and multi-station facilities. Actively used by more than 226 media outlets, supporting more than 1,300 channels, ProTrack provides a high-level of structure, scalability, and systems integration for today's rapidly evolving media environments.

AboutMyers

Myers has been developing broadcast management software since 1989. The company provides technology and services for television, radio and other digital media providers designed to improve every aspect of their operations, from contracting to invoicing, media management to scheduling, and from trafficking to reconciliation. For additional information, please visit: www.myersinfosys.com

AboutWCVE and WVPT

WCVE-TV, a PBS member station licensed to Richmond, Virginia, first signed on in 1964 and is owned by Commonwealth Public Broadcasting Corporation. Its programming is carried by satellite WHTJ in Charlottesville, Virginia. For further information, please visit: ideastations.org/tv

WVPT-TV, a PBS member station licensed to Staunton, Virginia, is located on the campus of James Madison University in Harrisonburg. It first signed on in 1968 and is owned by Shenandoah Valley Educational Television Corporation. WVPT's over –the-air coverage area consists of 40 counties in Virginia and West Virginia. For further information, please visit: www.WVPT.net

About Snell

Snell is a leading innovator in digital media technology, providing broadcasters and global media companies with a comprehensive range of solutions for creating, managing, and streamlining the distribution of content for today’s multi-screen world. Specializing in TV Everywhere and Live TV applications, Snell provides the necessary tools to transition seamlessly and cost-effectively to 4K UHDTV, file-based, and 3Gbps operations, while enabling broadcasters to monetize and deliver their media assets across multiple distribution platforms. Headquartered in the U.K., Snell serves more than 2,000 broadcasters, post facilities, and global media companies in more than 100 countries through its worldwide team of sales and support personnel. More information is available at http://www.snellgroup.com.

