SSL DEMONSTRATES RIEDEL ROCKNET AND MEDIORNET COMPATIBILITY AT IBC 2012

New Compatibility Further Enhances Integration Options for SSL Digital Broadcast Consoles

Amsterdam– Solid State Logic, the world’s leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles is proud to demonstrate compatibility with Riedel RockNet and MediorNet systems at IBC 2012 (Stand 8.D83). Collaborative development between Riedel and SSL has delivered functionality, which aide customers worldwide in specifying and configuring integrated systems that deploy technology from two of the most respected names in broadcast.

SSL C100 HDS and C10 HD digital broadcast consoles can now connect to Riedel RockNet low latency audio distribution network and MediorNet fibre-optic transport, routing and conversion network. Via Riedel’s RN334.MD MADI interface, SSL consoles can then remotely control mic Gain, Phantom Power and Pad settings for Riedel RN series audio interfaces connected anywhere on a RockNet network. In addition SSL’s own MORSE Stagebox and Alpha-Link I/O units can also be connected via MADI to Riedel’s MediorNet networks with full remote control capability maintained for SSL consoles. Redundancy is a key feature for both SSL and Riedel customers and the new implementation ensures that Riedel and SSL remote I/O continue to behave as expected within SSL’s redundancy topology.

“SSL and Riedel share a significant customer base across the world, and these developments make it possible for our users to employ our consoles and distribution technology in truly integrated systems,” says Niall Feldman, director of new products for SSL. “Riedel is a highly respected, professional and innovative manufacturer, and there is considerable synergy between our technologies, so it is a great pleasure to continue to bring the relationship between our two companies ever closer together.”

“We’re proud to welcome Solid Stage Logic to the family of RockNet and MediorNet compatible console systems,” adds Henning Kaltheuner, head of product management at Riedel Communications. “This way, SSL will be able to network their consoles and stage boxes via MediorNet and also combine both with consoles and stage boxes from other RockNet compatible brands. As a result, SSL’s clients realize a streamlined infrastructure and maximum flexibility.”

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures and distributes the most pioneering real-time networks for video, audio and communications for broadcast, pro-audio, event, sports, theatre and security applications worldwide. The products reflect today’s leading-edge technologies that translate tomorrow's demands into today's solutions. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions as well as fibre-based and wireless audio & video transmission systems for large-scale events such as Olympic Games or FIFA World Cups. The Company was founded in 1987 and today employs over 350 people located within 11 locations in Europe, Australia, Asia and the Americas. For more information please visit www.riedel.net.

Solid State Logic is the world’s leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles and provider of creative tools for music, broadcast and post production professionals. For more information about our award-winning products, please visit: www.solidstatelogic.com.