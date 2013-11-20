Snell at GovComm13

Snell will showcase high-performance production switching and infrastructure solutions that offer high quality at attractive price points. The company will feature KudosPro models that provide conversion for less than $3,300 per channel; the Kahuna Flare production switcher, which offers up to four M/Es at an extremely economical price; and the flexible port Vega router, which offers 50% more signal ports than a conventional coax router of the equivalent size.

Snell Products at GovComm13:

PRODUCTION SWITCHING

Kahuna Flare -- Midrange Multi-format Production Switcher With 1080p Functionality

Kahuna Flare is the first midrange switcher to offer single-link 1080p support alongside SD and HD formats at no extra cost -- making it ideal for over-the-air broadcasts, IP or Internet delivery platforms, and even large progressive-screen presentations. With versions ranging from two M/E to four M/E, Kahuna Flare offers four keyers per M/E and up to four channels of 3D DVE, all in a single 6RU frame. The system comes standard with 48 inputs and 24 outputs, expandable to 60 inputs and 32 outputs. Snell's unique FormatFusion3 technology gives Kahuna Flare users exceptional versatility in working with multiple signal formats, enabling them to mix SD, HD, and 1080p inputs and outputs simultaneously as required to meet any distribution need.

PhotoLink:www.wallstcom.com/snell/kahunaflarefront.zip

Photo Caption: Kahuna Flare

CONVERSION

KudosPro -- Low-Cost Signal Processing Platform

Snell's KudosPro signal processing platform boasts unique processing density (up to four channels of conversion in 1RU) and offers superb-quality frame-rate and format conversions at less than $3,300 per channel. Performing 3Gbps, HD, and SD standards conversion (frame-rate conversion), as well as up-, down-, and crossconversion, the KudosPro platform offers a cost-effective range of converters to suit all applications, including international program exchange; content repurposing for Internet, TV, and Blu-ray(TM) distribution; and high-density teleport and satellite distribution.

Photo Link:http://www.wallstcom.com/snell/kudospro.zip

Photo Caption: KudosPro

ROUTING

Vega Asymmetric Router -- Now Available With AES Digital Audio I/O

The Vega 2RU 96-port and 4RU 192-port routers provide compact video and audio solutions with choice of copper and/or fiber interfacing. With its new I/O card, Vega can now route AES digital, supporting data rates up to 96KHz, full-channel routing capability, and rate conversion on all ports. Each rate converter can be independently enabled or bypassed. In addition, Vega can now be configured as an all-audio router or as a mixture of SDI video and AES audio.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/snell/vega-2and4U.zip

Photo Caption: Vega 2RU 96-port and 4RU 192-port

Company Quote:

"GovComm is the ideal forum for us to show federal, state, and local government professionals how Snell solutions can meet not just their current operational and budget requirements, but also offer a smooth upgrade path in the rapidly evolving technology landscape. Boasting great quality, flexibility, and performance at remarkably low prices, Snell solutions are tailor-made for government media and A/V applications."

-- John Shike, Vice President, Marketing and Channel Management, Snell

