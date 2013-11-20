Anton/Bauer Shines a Spotlight on Mobile Power at SATIS 2013

PARIS, NOVEMBER 20, 2013—Anton/Bauer®, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video, film and healthcare technology industries, will have several of its mobile power solutions for the broadcast industry on display at the Vitec Videocom stand (#B19) during SATIS 2013. The company will highlight its DIONIC® HC, HCX, HD and CINE VCLX batteries,as well asa variety of the company’s innovative Gold Mount® solutions and chargers.

“As one of the premier broadcast shows in France, we look forward to sharing our mobile power solutions with SATIS attendees each year,” says Graham Sharp vice president of product management, Vitec Videocom. “Our products are field-proven sources of durable, reliable power, designed to work alongside the top camera equipment in the marketplace. We look forward to meeting attendees and assessing their power needs.”

DIONIC HC, HCX and HD

Part of Anton/Bauer’s Logic Series® of batteries, the DIONIC HC, HCX and HD offers 91Wh, 124Wh and 183Wh respectively. The HC and HCX are suitable for powering high-current applications in a lightweight package and can be easily transported as carry-on luggage without restrictions, making them ideal for shooting on location. At 3.4 lbs., the DIONIC HD still weighs 40 percent less than a NiCad or NiMH battery. Working closely with leading cell manufacturers, this series of batteries incorporates high-capacity cells, offering up to 10 amps of power draw.

CINE VCLX

Honored earlier this year with a Scientific and Engineering Awardfrom the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (A.M.P.A.S®), Anton/Bauer’s CINE VCLXprovides ultimate power performance, extended run-times and flexibility for cinema professionals. Solving a common production dilemma, the CINE VCLX series allows users to not only power cameras, but also the supplementary equipment, such as lighting, required for production. Thanks to the safety and high-power-draw performance of the battery’s Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) cell chemistry technology; this one solution can handle the specific needs of 24V film, 14V video and 28V digital cinema equipment, plus all accessories.

All of Anton/Bauer’s batteries on display at the show also feature a RealTime® LCD that accurately displays remaining run-time and a visual LED warning indicator, which is activated when 15 minutes of run-time remain.

About Anton/Bauer

Anton/Bauer is recognized as the world’s innovator and a premier provider of batteries, chargers and other key mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film and healthcare technology industries. Based in the United States in Shelton, CT with offices in Europe and Asia, Anton/Bauer was established in 1970 and has expanded its product offerings to include many signature lines such as its leading Gold Spectrum™ Wireless Series, Gold Mount® system, InterActive® chargers and Logic Series® batteries such as the HyTRON® 50, 100 and 140, and DIONIC® 90, HD, HC and HCX. Their products are compatible with every camera brand on the market today. Other Anton/Bauer high performance products include the CINE VCLX and the Tandem 150 Modular Charging System. Their superior-quality products have become an industry standard. For more information on Anton/Bauer, visit www.antonbauer.com.

About Vitec Videocom

Vitec Videocom brings together some of the most respected, most innovative and most sought-after brands in the industry: Anton/Bauer, Autoscript, Camera Corps, Litepanels, OConnor, Petrol Bags, Sachtler, Teradek, Vinten and Vinten Radamec. It acts as an endorsing brand for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business.

Vitec Videocom is an operating division within the Vitec Group, an international business serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military aerospace and government markets. Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers rely on worldwide.

Vitec Videocom – advancing the quality and science of media production.