Nexidia Wins NewBay Media Product Innovation Award

ATLANTA -- Nov. 12, 2013 -- Nexidia, developer of dialogue and audio analysis products and technologies for optimizing audio and video media, today announced it has received the 2013 NewBay Media Product Innovation Award for Nexidia Dialogue Search. Nexidia Dialogue Search is a tool that rapidly searches through media libraries large and small to find any spoken word or phrase in seconds. The NewBay Media Product Innovation Awards honor outstanding product introductions that serve TV, professional video, and broadcast/online radio organizations.

Nominations were submitted by manufacturers. Winners were selected by a panel of professional users and will be featured in TV Technology, Digital Video, Creative Planet Network, Government Video, Video Edge, Radio World, and Radio magazines. Evaluation criteria included innovation of concept and design, creative use of technology, value, and suitability for use in a broadcast TV/radio or professional video environment.

"It's an honor to have been selected for a NewBay Product Innovation Award because winners were chosen by people who actually use the products, and knowing we have their approval is the ultimate validation of our work," said Drew Lanham, senior vice president and general manager of Nexidia's Media and Entertainment division. "This award shows us that users see Dialogue Search as an invaluable tool in enabling them to find, manage, and leverage their media assets."

Rules and other information about the award program can be found by clicking here.

More information about Nexidia Dialogue Search and other Nexidia products is available at www.nexidia.tv.

About NewBay Media

NewBay Media's mission is to connect our audiences to authoritative, informative, and compelling content, in print, digitally, and in person, and to offer unsurpassed value and innovation for our advertisers, sponsors and business partners. Our brands include TV Technology, Digital Video, Creative Planet Network, Government Video, Video Edge, Radio World, Radio magazine, Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News, TV Technology, Music Week, MI Pro, TWICE, Systems Contractor News, Tech & Learning, Guitar Player, and Guitar World.

About Nexidia

Nexidia is the audio and video search company with patented technologies and breakthrough applications that make it quick and easy for customers to gain new insight, boost their competitive advantage, and monetize large volumes of audio and video assets from entertainment, sports, news, education, corporate, government, financial, house of worship, and non-profit organizations. More information is available at www.nexidia.tv.