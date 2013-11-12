SMPTE Fellow Chris Cookson Earns Only Individual Honor at Engineering Emmy Awards

Cookson, President of Sony Pictures Technologies, Is Honored With Charles F. Jenkins Lifetime Achievement Award

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Nov. 12, 2013 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), the worldwide leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, today congratulates SMPTE fellow Chris Cookson, president of Sony Pictures Technologies, on receiving the Charles F. Jenkins Lifetime Achievement Award, the only individual honor awarded during the 65th Primetime Engineering Emmy(R) Awards held Oct.23 in Hollywood.

"We couldn't be more pleased that Chris has been so aptly honored for his fine work in the industry," said SMPTE Executive Director Barbara Lange. "While his contributions to SMPTE's standards work have been tremendous, his leadership extends into development and strategic implementation of numerous key technology advances."

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Charles F. Jenkins Lifetime Achievement Award honors a living individual whose ongoing contributions have significantly affected the state of television technology and engineering.

Cookson has earned three Emmy Awards and holds more than 50 U.S. patents. At Sony Pictures Technologies, he both oversees the development and implementation of the studio's technology policy, and processes and serves as Sony Pictures' chief liaison with other Sony Corporation businesses in the technology area. Cookson's team leads the studio's effort to evangelize and implement strategic initiatives across Sony Pictures and beyond, including UltraViolet and digital distribution; efforts to curb online piracy; and the transition to 4K, 3D, and digital, file-based workflows in the making of entertainment.

Cookson leads the effort to maintain high standards of quality on theatrical digital postproduction technologies and to roll out cloud-based production tools. In 2009, he opened Sony Pictures' dedicated 4K Digital Intermediate facility, Colorworks, where renowned colorists use state-of-the-art technology to master movies in 2D and 3D. He also acts as the studio's representative and a top advisor to the Sony Corp. on all things 3D and 4K.

Prior to joining Sony Pictures, Cookson was CTO of Warner Bros. Entertainment and president of the Warner Bros. Technical Operations Division. He earlier served as vice president and general manager of operations and engineering for the CBS Television Network in New York. Before that, he worked for 10 years at the ABC Television Network, where he won an Emmy Award for his work as director of the ABC and Olympics International Broadcast Centers.

Further information about SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/ChrisCookson.zip

# # #

About the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers

The Oscar(R) and Emmy(R) Award-winning Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), a professional membership association, is the worldwide leader in developing and providing motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, technology, media, and entertainment industries. An internationally recognized and accredited organization, SMPTE advances moving-imagery education and engineering across the broadband, broadcast, cinema, and IT disciplines. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has published the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal and developed more than 650 standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines. More than 6,000 members -- motion-imaging executives, engineers, creative and technology professionals, researchers, scientists, educators, and students-- who meet in Sections throughout the world, sustain the Society. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.