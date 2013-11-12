Anton/Bauer to Exhibit Leading Mobile Power Solutions at CCW 2013

NEW YORK CITY, NOVEMBER 12, 2013—Anton/Bauer®, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video, film and healthcare technology industries, will have several of its mobile power solutions for the broadcast industry on display at the Vitec Videocom booth (#1031) during Content & Communications World (CCW) 2013. The company will highlight its DIONIC® HC, HCX and HyTRON®140 batteries, its QR-SDH Gold Mount®, the AB Direct VU and AB-HDTX System components of its Gold Spectrum™ Wireless Series, as well asa variety of the company’s innovative chargers.

“CCW provides Anton/Bauer the invaluable opportunity to present its innovative power solutions to those in the content and creation community,” says Graham Sharp, senior vice president of product development, Vitec Videocom. “Our products are developed to work seamlessly alongside today’s top camera equipment, offering users the continuous power and trusted reliability that they have come to expect from Anton/Bauer.”

DIONIC HC and HCX

Part of Anton/Bauer’s Logic Series® of batteries, the DIONIC HC and HCX offers 91Wh and 124Wh, respectively. Both are suitable for powering high-current applications in a lightweight package and can be easily transported as carry-on luggage without restrictions, making them ideal for shooting on location. Working closely with leading cell manufacturers, the HC series incorporates high-capacity cells, offering up to 10 amps of power draw.

HyTRON 140

Thanks to its portability and stamina the HyTRON 140 is an ideal power solution for those utilizing high-definition cameras and accessories, such as on-camera lighting. It provides up to up to four hours of run-time and offsets the heavy weight of the camera lenses, making it a perfect choice for high-demand productions. As with all Anton/Bauer batteries (including the previously mentioned DIONIC HC and HCX), the HyTRON 140 features an enhanced RealTime® display that indicates both fuel gauge and remaining run-time data simultaneously. The display incorporates readouts of hours, minutes and remaining capacity, making battery change decisions quick and easy.

Gold Spectrum™ Wireless Series

Anton/Bauer’s Gold Spectrum Wireless Series encompasses the AB-HDRF Kit and the AB Direct VU handheld receiver/monitor that with Anton/Bauer batteries powering the entire series. As a complete system, when used together, the AB-HDTX transmitter wirelessly sends its signal directly to the AB Direct VU or the AB-HDRX dual-diversity receiver. It offers an RF output of 100 mW and is capable of accepting a wide range of HD/SD video formats along with embedded audio from the HD-SDI output on the camera.

The use of MPEG-4 compression allows the signal to travel a half-mile in line-of-site applications. This setup offers users the flexibility to choose between 12 different channels in which to transmit, ensuring the least amount of interference. This allows multiple cameras to transmit to one central receive site. The size of each component within the series (AB-HDTX, AB-HDRX and AB Direct VU), makes it ideally suited for reality TV, ENG/EFP, OB and live event coverage.

About Anton/Bauer

Anton/Bauer is recognized as the world’s innovator and a premier provider of batteries, chargers and other key mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film and healthcare technology industries. Based in the United States in Shelton, CT with offices in Europe and Asia, Anton/Bauer was established in 1970 and has expanded its product offerings to include many signature lines such as its leading Gold Spectrum™ Wireless Series, Gold Mount® system, InterActive® chargers and Logic Series® batteries such as the HyTRON® 50, 100 and 140, and DIONIC® 90, HD, HC and HCX. Their products are compatible with every camera brand on the market today. Other Anton/Bauer high performance products include the CINE VCLX and the Tandem 150 Modular Charging System. Their superior-quality products have become an industry standard. For more information on Anton/Bauer, visit www.antonbauer.com.

About Vitec Videocom

Vitec Videocom brings together some of the most respected, most innovative and most sought-after brands in the industry: Anton/Bauer, Autoscript, Camera Corps, Litepanels, OConnor, Petrol Bags, Sachtler, Teradek, Vinten and Vinten Radamec. It acts as an endorsing brand for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business.

Vitec Videocom is an operating division within the Vitec Group, an international business serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military aerospace and government markets. Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers rely on worldwide.

Vitec Videocom – advancing the quality and science of media production.