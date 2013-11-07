TSL Products Immerses Sports Fans, Documentary Watchers and Music Lovers with its SoundField Surround Solutions at CCW 2013

TSL Products, manufacturer of surround sound microphones and processing, audio monitoring, tally/studio-control systems and power management solutions for the broadcast industry, will display an array of its SoundField products at CCW 2013 (Booth 1342). Surround sound microphones and processors form its SoundField range, including the DSF-B Digital Broadcast System, the ST450 Portable Microphone System, the DSF-1 Digital Performance Microphone System, and the UPM-1 Upmix Processor.

The DSF-BDigital Broadcast System, consisting of a DSF-2 surround microphone, DSF-2 controller and DSF-3 processor, can generate multi-channel audio from a single point source. The microphone parameters can be controlled remotely using the DSF-2 controller, including orientation, angle, pickup pattern and rotation. This is critical for sound engineers covering a large-scale broadcast event, be it a world cup soccer game or an audience-based talent show. Any adjustments can be made in the studio or OB truck without physically resetting the microphone position.

The ST450 Portable Microphone System is conveniently battery-powered and is perfect for on-location use. The rugged, yet lightweight, microphone is fitted with a unique heating element that drives out moisture, and its Studio Grade condenser capsules offer enhanced sound quality and dynamic range. It also produces a simultaneous stereo B-Format for post production. All inputs and outputs are located on the same side of the control unit for easy access and connectivity when in the field.

The DSF-1 Digital Performance Microphone System is ideal for capturing classical performances in both stereo and high-quality surround sound. Aimed at concert venue broadcasts and performance recording applications on stage or in the studio, the sophisticated microphone is able to change the Pickup Pattern and record all instruments simultaneously. The control unit allows the user to rotate, end fire or invert the microphone without physical handling. Parameters can be tweaked after recording with the Surround Zone plug-in.

The UPM-1 Upmix Processor has a unique algorithm to perform detailed real-time analysis of stereo source material, identifying and separating the ambience from the direct sound.With only five physical rotary controls to manage all upmix parameters, the UPM-1's simplicity has proved to be a must for any OB application or broadcast studio working in 5.1 surround.

About TSL Products

TSL Products designs, manufactures and markets a range of hardware and software solutions that serve to simplify operations within the television broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV and IT industries. Specializing in audio monitoring, surround microphones and processors, broadcast control systems and power management tools, TSL Products’ solutions satisfy and exceed the commercial, technical and operational requirements that exist in IT-based and traditional workflows, helping its customers to lower costs, generate revenue and streamline operations. For more information, please visit www.tslproducts.com.