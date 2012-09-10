Wohler and Loft London Solutions Announce Professional Services Agreement for RadiantGrid(TM)

Loft London Solutions to Provide Services and Support for RadiantGrid(TM) File-Based Solution for Multiplatform Content Delivery

AMSTERDAM -- Sept. 10, 2012 -- Today at IBC2012, Wohler Technologies and Loft London Solutions announced the formation of an alliance that will provide professional services and support for Wohler Technologies' RadiantGrid(TM) enterprise-class solution for faster-than-real-time media transformation. The newly formed partnership addresses U.K. and EMEA region content providers' rapidly growing need to transform content quickly and efficiently for multiplatform delivery.

RadiantGrid offers a full-featured solution for intelligent orchestration of file-based workflows including standards conversion, format conversion, transcoding, QC, loudness correction, and image-quality enhancement. The RadiantGrid platform leverages advanced, proprietary parallel processing technologies to deliver high-quality results at faster-than-real-time speeds, while interfacing with existing scheduling and business process management systems.

Loft London Solutions will support Wohler's U.K./EMEA team in offering RadiantGrid customers a range of professional services, including design and build, training, and post-sales support. Loft London Studios has recently opened an enterprise support center based in London, and this new support hub will provide clients peace of mind with a local presence within the EMEA territory for tier 1, 2, and 3 support activities ranging from workflow analysis and best practices through to fault diagnosing and software upgrades. The new support center also offers a complete network operations center for live monitoring.

"We are pleased to inaugurate operations in our new facility by partnering with Wohler, a leading global brand supplier to broadcasters and content providers," said James Gibson, managing director of Loft London Solutions. "By integrating closely with the Radiant Grid API and working with Wohler to standardize hardware, we have been able to produce an enterprise-class remote monitoring platform that feeds data back live to our NOC on a four-tier basis. This in turn allows for proactive rather than reactive support, ensuring clients achieve the maximum TCO from the install. We are also working on a number of new RadiantGrid-based solutions, in which we have integrated other best-of-breed vendors to produce solutions for end-to-end workflows that are offered as off-the-shelf-solutions."

Our new collaboration with Loft London Solutions will enable us to provide a higher degree of focus and support for our RadiantGrid customers throughout the U.K. and the EMEA region," said Terry Allford, U.K./EMEA business development and channel manager for Wohler Technologies. "We believe our customers will see an immediate benefit in deployment of our enterprise-class software solutions."

Wohler and Loft London Solutions can be found on the Wohler stand at IBC2012, 10.A10.

Loft London Solutions is a software solutions, professional services, and enterprise support company based in Chiswick, West London. More information is available at www.loftlondonsolutions.com.

More information about Wohler and its product portfolio is available at www.wohler.com.

About Loft London

Loft London is one of the U.K.'s fastest growing digital media and post-production providers, offering content management and distribution services.

Loft London services all stages of the content lifecycle and facilitates the evolution from tape-based servicing to digital distribution. Offering a total video servicing package encompassing aging formats and archive libraries through to current HD standards, Loft London has the ability to deliver to any digital asset management service platform.

Established in 2007, Loft London has rapidly grown into a global media hub with two London locations. With two 1-Gbps fibres, both burstable to 100 Gbps, a fully HD-capable Final Cut(R) farm, a dedicated SAN storage system for the edit environment, three file-acceleration platforms, 3.5PB of deep off-site archive and disaster recovery, a proven global distribution network, and a full-time staff complement of 32 employees, Loft London is headquartered in Chiswick, West London, and has a disaster recovery site in South London. More information is available at loftlondon.co.uk.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring category and continues today through its development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, captioning, and loudness applications. Wohler's 2012 acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies extends this award-winning product line to include the Wohler RadiantGrid New Media Automation Platform for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, and faster-than-real-time transcoding and standards conversion. This new offering, combined with the company's proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring, compliance recording, and content management solutions, ensures high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.