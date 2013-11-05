Nikon’s Highly Anticipated Df Camera Series and AF-S NIKKOR 50mm f/1.8G Special Edition Lens Available for Pre-Order at Adorama

Industry’s first look with Mason Resnick at Adorama.com



New York, NY – November 5, 2013 – Nikon unveiled today the new Df Camera and AF-S NIKKOR 50mm f/1.8G Special Edition Lens. Both the Df DSLR Camera and AF-S NIKKOR 50mm lens are available now for pre-order at Adorama (www.adorama.com), one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers.



Available late November 2013, the Nikon Df is offered in four styles and retails at 2,749.95 USD (body only), while the new AF-S NIKKOR 50mm f/1.8G retails at 774.95 USD and the camera/lens kit retails at 2,999.95 USD



Photo Expert Mason Resnick Takes Industry’s “First Look” at the New Nikon Df and AF-S NIKKOR 50mm f/1.8G Special Edition Lens

Adorama Learning Center’s Mason Resnick, a technology and photo industry expert, is one of the first to review the Nikon Df and NIKKOR 50mm Lens early. An excerpt from Mason’s “First Look” review: “The Nikon Df’s exterior controls and overall look is an homage to the great film Nikons of the last 30 years: The FE, FM, F3 and the classic Nikon F. And when it comes to designing a DSLR that appeals to the retromania crowd and to those who pine for the simple but elegant design of film SLRs, Nikon has nailed it.” The rest of Mason’s “First Look, Nikon Df and NIKKOR Special Edition Lens” article can be read athttp://www.adorama.com/alc/0014359/blogarticle/nikon-df-is-a-small-retro-full-frame-dslr-first-look.



Classic Nikon on the Outside; Digital Nikon on the Inside

Sporting the classic Nikon look of yesteryear, the new Df camera series packs the latest in digital imaging technology into a sleek, retro design inspired by the legendary F, F3 and FM/FE series film cameras. The Nikon Df boasts a 16.2-MP FX-format image sensor and EXPEED 3 processing engine from the D4, the ultra-fast 39-point AF system, an ultra-high resolution LCD display, and Wi-Fi® photo sharing (with optional adapter).



The perfectly coordinated AF-S NIKKOR 50mm f/1.8G Special Edition kit lens is an outstanding companion, providing the exceptional performance of NIKKOR optics and advanced Nikon lens technology. Its manual focusing ring features the knurling/hatching of classic manual lenses for precise focus adjustments. The fast f/1.8G maximum aperture allows for brilliant low-light performance, freezing fast action with high shutter speeds, and beautifully blurred backgrounds (bokeh).



The new Nikon Df also features a mount system that works with all current AF-S, AF-D and AF NIKKOR lenses. Additionally, a metering coupling lever makes it possible to use both AI (Aperture Index) or non-AI lenses.



Focus Exactly Where You Want It

Whether you’re shooting with the glass pentaprism viewfinder or the LCD display in live view mode, the Nikon Df captures sharp-as-a-tack photos. Its 39-point autofocus system with nine cross-type sensors quickly locks onto the subject. Nikon’s unique 3D tracking uses the 2,016-pixel RGB sensor to recognize and follow it across?the frame. When shooting with the LCD display in live view mode, the Nikon Df uses fast contrast-detect AF, operating at the same speed as the flagship D4, and can display your composition at up to 19x for accurate focus confirmation — perfect for tripod shooting.



Pictures as Your Eyes See Them

The Nikon Df features exceptional metering and onboard intelligence, freeing you to focus on the composition of your shots and, most importantly, the moment that’s taking place. Nikon’s outstanding Scene Recognition System analyzes your shooting situation, compares it to an onboard database of thousands of scenes, and automatically determines the most appropriate exposure, white balance and autofocus settings as well as i-TTL flash exposure when using a Nikon Speedlight.



Embrace Highlights and Shadows

Built-in HDR automatically combines two photos into one highly dynamic image, and new subject-based Active D-Lighting automatically brightens shadowy areas on your subjects — great for portraits.



Define Your Own Style

The Nikon Df’s easy-to-use Picture Controls let you alter your color palette and add a personal touch with six settings available: Standard, Neutral, Vivid, Monochrome, Portrait and Landscape — allowing you to customize the look and feel of your photos.



