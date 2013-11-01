New Video Clarity Products at CCW 2013:

Auto RTM for Testing Multiple IP Streams

CCW 2013 attendees will be the first to see Auto RTM, a new software application for Video Clarity's RTM real-time audio and video monitoring solution that enables users to test multiple IP streams from a single RTM unit. Created for TV networks, cable program originators, satellite operators, and content delivery networks delivering IPTV programming -- all of which must test and verify the quality of their content streams -- Auto RTM gives users a fast, structured, and easy way to test multiple streams automatically for quality in video, audio, lip sync, and loudness. The new application allows RTM to run sequential tests of programs that are being streamed over a network, and it saves time by allowing the user to set up multiple profiles and multiple video/audio formats to be tested in a batch. It is the first automated, real-time, reference-based testing solution that contains not only an extensive feature set for testing the perceptual quality of video, but also audio testing features, as well.

Photo Caption: Auto RTM Screenshot

ClearView Extreme 4K Video-Quality Analyzers

At CCW 2013, Video Clarity will showcase its ClearView Extreme 4K video-quality analyzers, which provide a new level of input/output capability and performance in subjective picture-quality comparison.

With the continuing advancement of new coding algorithms for entertainment program delivery and new processing devices for flat-panel televisions, the ClearView quality analyzer solutions allow researchers in broadcast and consumer product manufacturing to understand the generational and picture-quality potential of new 4K formats. These requirements also extend into engineering departments in television broadcasting, cable, and IPTV program-delivery networks.

The new products are capable of interactive playback and comparison of two uncompressed 4K (3840 X 2160) sequences at up to 60 Hz in real time. With the easy-to-use ClearView solution, users can import and play A/V sequence files to compare processed video to original sources with new 8- and 10-bit high-resolution displays, and also to test for perceptual video quality.

Photo Caption: ClearView Extreme 4K Video-Quality Analyzers

"Our aim is to make it easy for operators to assess the quality of their products and services. Theirs is a challenging task, so we continually develop our products to help them stay on top of evolving technology. Our new Auto RTM application is a good example. Today's operations must test an ever-growing number of streams, and that requirement drove us to add Auto RTM."

-- Blake Homan, President and Founder of Video Clarity

Company Overview

Video Clarity Inc. provides audio- and video-quality assessment and analysis systems for researchers, broadcasters, equipment vendors, and entertainment distribution engineers that must continually measure the quality of their products and services. Propelled by market-leading technology, Video Clarity solutions have been adopted the world over by major media networks such as NBC Universal and BSkyB; leading broadcast-product manufacturers such as Cisco(R) and Harmonic(R); and educational, government, and research organizations such as the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, the U.S. Army, and NASA. Video Clarity was founded in 2003, with headquarters in Campbell, Calif., and distribution worldwide. Additional information is available at www.videoclarity.com.