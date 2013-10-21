Broadpeak to Unveil New nanoCDN Application at Broadband World Forum 2013

New Application Supports Transparent Caching of Unmanaged Video Content

RENNES, France -- Oct. 21, 2013 -- Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) technologies and video streaming servers for cable, IPTV, OTT, and hybrid TV operators worldwide, today announced that it will unveil a second application for its award-winning nanoCDN technology on booth F47 at Broadband World Forum 2013.

Broadpeak's nanoCDN technology implements a series of applications to dramatically reduce operator infrastructure investments. This enables operators to deliver high-quality video services more efficiently to end users by leveraging home network equipment -- such as broadband gateways -- and make them part of the On-Net CDN.

The new nanoCDN application supports transparent caching so that operators can efficiently handle the growing volume of unmanaged video content on their backbones. The application combines the home gateway, which sends usage information to the central Mediator server, with Broadpeak's proven CDN technology. As a result, service providers are able to cache video content closer to end-users based on content popularity information. Operators can thus control the impact on their network of popular videos that they do not manage, and in the process save on transit and peering costs. As a consequence, end users enjoy improved quality of experience (QoE) from their network service provider.

"The first application of nanoCDN resolved live multiscreen consumption peak issues by turning millions of broadband gateways and set-top boxes into active components of the content delivery infrastructure," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO, Broadpeak. "With nanoCDN's second application, operators can transparently cache live and on-demand over-the-top content resulting in transit cost savings as well as improved QoE for broadband subscribers."

More information about Broadpeak solutions can be found at www.broadpeak.tv.

# # #

About Broadpeak (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, and OTT services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several simultaneous million streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.