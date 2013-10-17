DPA Microphones’ 4066 and 4088 Get “d:branded”

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 18, 2013 – DPA Microphones announces at the 135th International AES Convention (Booth 2551) that its 4066 and 4088 Miniature HeadsetMicrophones will now join the company’s d:fine™ Headset Microphone family. As part of its rebranding efforts, the mics will also receive a facelift to coincide with the more contemporary look and feel of the existing d:fine line.

When DPA Microphones originally launched its d:fine Headset Microphones, company executives expected that they would replace the sales of the 4066 and 4088s. Instead, the original miniature headsets are still booming with popularity and the d:fines are being treated by loyal customers as separate, equally admired products. As a result, DPA Microphones decided to “go all in” and implement all headsets (4088 and 4066) into the d:fine Headset Microphone group. The upgrades to these mics feature a combination of the modern d:fine mechanics, headset mount and ear hook, with the sound capabilities of the classic microphone capsules from the 4066/4088.

“We launched the d:fine Headset Microphones a few years ago and selected the name based on a feeling that the microphone would define a new generation of headsets,” says Christian Poulsen, CEO of DPA Microphones. “It certainly did meet our expectations, but what we didn’t plan on was our customers’ loyalty to our 4066 and 4088 mics. So we decided to give these mics a facelift and incorporate them into the d:fine family. With the upgrades, all four capsules (two omnis and two cardioids) have a variety of options in terms of sound color, dynamic range, size, cleaning issues and so on. In other words, with this ‘new’ d:fine group, all combinations of style and sound are possible.”

The DPA d:fine 4088 Directional Headset Microphone is a miniature cardioid headset mic built on the finest DPA experiences in microphone design and manufacturing, providing the best sounding directional headworn microphone available today for performing talent of various sorts. The d:fine 4066 Omnidirectional Headset Microphone is a flexible miniature microphone solution that features quick and easy adjustment. Like its original d:fine sister, 4066 offers both left and right mounting, color change and now also single or dual-ear functionality.

ABOUT DPA:

DPA Microphones is the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high-quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications. DPA’s ultimate goal is to always provide its customers with the absolute finest possible microphone solutions for all its markets, which include live sound, installation, recording, theatre and broadcast. When it comes to the design process, DPA takes no shortcuts. Nor does the company compromise on its manufacturing process, which is done at the DPA factory in Denmark. As a result, DPA’s products are globally praised for their exceptional clarity and transparency, unparalleled specifications, supreme reliability and, above all, pure, uncolored and undistorted sound.

