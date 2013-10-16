The ICG Presents Corey Carbonara with the “Nat Tiffen Award”

Baylor University Professor receives one of ICG’s Emerging Cinematographer Awards for his outstanding educational contributions to the art of cinematography

Hauppauge, NY – October 16, 2013 –The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer of award-winning imaging accessories, extends its praise to Baylor University Professor Corey Carbonara, who was recently presented with the inaugural Nat Tiffen Award by the International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) at its 17th annual Emerging Cinematographer Awards. One of four award recipients, Dr. Carbonara was honored for his educational contributions to the art of cinematography. He serves as the Director of the Digital Communication Technologies Project at Baylor, which is currently working on research about augmented reality and new immersive visual 3D environments. “I am so honored to have been selected by the International Cinematographers Guild to receive the prestigious Nat Tiffen Award for outstanding educational contributions to the art and craft of cinematography,” Carbonara commented in a press release issued by Baylor University (more info). “Getting this from the ICG and having it presented to me at the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) Clubhouse is such a wonderful blessing. I have always admired the creative genius of the ASC and ICG over the years, and to receive an award named after Nat Tiffen humbles me.”

He continues: “In addition, the Tiffen Company has a sterling dedication to education. A particular note of thanks must be given to Steven Tiffen and his wonderful team for all of the support and encouragement they give our students majoring in Film and Digital Media.”

“I’d like to pass on my sincere congratulations to Dr. Corey Carbonara on behalf of the entire Tiffen family,” says Steve Tiffen, President and CEO, The Tiffen Company. “Corey exemplifies the spirit of the Nat Tiffen award, with an outstanding commitment to cinematography as both a practitioner and mentor. He has created a body of work for generations of cinematographers to learn from and a clear path to achieve their dreams.”

Corey Carbonara has a long list of attainments in the field of education, serving in a variety of capacities on state, national and international committees and panels for the Federal Communications Commission, the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers and many other prominent organizations. He is a long time member of the American Society of Lighting Designers and is currently Director of the Digital Communications Technologies project at Baylor University.

The International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600) represents more than 7,000 members who work in film, television and commercials as Directors of Photography, Camera Operators, Visual Effects Supervisors, Still Photographers, Camera Assistants, Film Loaders, all members of camera crews and Publicists. The first cinematographers union was established in New York in 1926, followed by unions in Los Angeles and Chicago, but it wasn’t until 1996 that Local 600 was born as a national guild. ICG’s ongoing activities include the Emerging Cinematographer Awards and the Publicists Awards Luncheon. The Guild also publishes the award-winning ICG Magazine.www.cameraguild.com.

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for 75 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning a Technical Achievement Award and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec® teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.

