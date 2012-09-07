Wohler Unveils ContentProbe, a Full-Featured Solution for Compliance Recording and Verification

System Enables Recording, Monitoring and Fault Tracking With an Intuitive Browser-Based User Interface

AMSTERDAM -- Sept. 7, 2012 -- At IBC2012, Wohler Technologies today unveiled the Wohler ContentProbe, a full-featured compliance recorder that employs dedicated, purpose-built hardware and software to provide cost-effective monitoring and fault tracking for audio, video, and subtitles/captions. In addition, the company announced the availability of options for loudness compliance monitoring as well as MPEG/ASI content monitoring, both slated for availability within Q1 2013.

ContentProbe is designed to provide best-in-class performance with RealSync(TM) accurate playback of audio and video, automated alarming, and extensive search, as well as review and reporting capabilities. An intuitive, feature-rich Silverlight(R) Web interface supports frame-accurate cueing and easy export of marked clips for external users. Up to four video channels and 16 audio channels, combined with up to 90 days per channel of RAID 5 hot-swappable storage and dual power supplies, are contained in a single 1-RU enclosure.

"Wohler's move into compliance recording and monitoring is a natural extension of our leadership position in delivering solutions that enable content providers and broadcasters to ensure delivery of their content at the highest quality and, as a result, optimize the user experience," said Don Bird, chief marketing officer at Wohler. "In addition to providing reliable compliance recording supported by advanced monitoring technologies, ContentProbe offers a user interface that we believe will be industry-leading, both in terms of its functionality and its intuitive operation."

Wohler's ContentProbe features a user-friendly GUI that enables rapid and instant access to all monitored channels from a browser-based interface, with FaultTracker signal fault monitoring and the ability to playback recorded programming at full resolution over a standard Internet connection.

The Wohler ContentProbe compliance recorder is available and shipping now.

# # #

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring category and continues today through its development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, captioning, and loudness applications. Wohler's 2012 acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies extends this award-winning product line to include the Wohler RadiantGrid New Media Automation Platform for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, and faster-than-real-time transcoding and standards conversion. This new offering, combined with the company's proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring, compliance recording, and content management solutions, ensures high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/ContentProbeImage.zip