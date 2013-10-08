FileCatalyst Accelerates into the Broadcast/Media IT Landscape with SRSG Partnership

Unlimi-Tech Software, the pioneer in accelerated file transfers and the creator of FileCatalyst, the world’s leading accelerated file transfer solution, is pleased to announce value added reseller agreement with India-based SRSG.

Founded in 1997, SRSG began as a supplier of broadcast IT and media technology and has now evolved into a leading full service solutions provider to media houses, production houses and broadcasters in the Asian market. SRSG offers a wide array of products and services for systems integration, broadcast consultancy, IT infrastructure services, digital archiving, uplink and downlink RF services and maintenance services to some of the leaders in Indian broadcasting including Times Now, Zee TV, NDTV, Sahara, and ABP News. With offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Kochin, Bhubaneswar, Bangladesh and Hong Kong SRSG has designed and developed innovative end-to-end solutions for a variety of channels including electronic media, general entertainment, religious, sports, and educational channels.

As a value added reseller, SRSG will distribute FileCatalyst's UDP-based accelerated and managed file transfer solutions. The FileCatalyst platform is immune to packet loss and latency while transferring large format files, including media files, over large geographical distances. While other methods of file transfer are unable to keep up with the growing file sizes occurring in the broadcast and entertainment market, FileCatalyst ensures the secure and reliable transfer of files, at speeds of up to 10 Gbps.

“The Indian broadcasting market is experiencing revolutionary growth, not only in terms of the growth of the market itself, but also an increase in the amount of digital content being created. Broadcast and entertainment organizations are looking for ways to quickly share and deliver this content while maintaining efficient and simple workflows,” said Sanjeeb Mekap, Director at SRSG. “The FileCatalyst platform is the perfect solution for any broadcasting organization looking to quickly transfer its files while managing file transfer processes in a simple and straightforward way.”

"SRSG and FileCatalyst are a great match for a value added reseller partnership," said Alan Atkinson, Vice President of Business Development at Unlimi-Tech Software, Inc.”SRSG has a strong foothold in the Indian broadcast market, as well as a great depth of knowledge and experience in broadcast IT, making for a great FileCatalyst partner.”

FileCatalyst will be showcasing its accelerated and managed file transfer at the upcoming Broadcast India Exhibition at stand F616, taking place at the Bombay Exhibition Center in Mumbai, India.

About Unlimi-Tech Software, Inc.

Located in Ottawa, Canada, Unlimi-Tech Software is the creator of FileCatalyst, the world's leading accelerated file transfer solution. Founded in 2000, the company has more than one thousand customers in media & entertainment, energy & mining, gaming and printing, including many Fortune 500 companies as well as military and government organizations. FileCatalyst is a software platform designed to accelerate and manage file transfers securely and reliably. FileCatalyst is immune to the effects that latency and packet loss have on traditional file transfer methods like FTP, HTTP or CIFS. Global organizations use FileCatalyst to solve issues related to file transfer, including content distribution, file sharing and offsite backups.

To learn more, visit http://www.filecatalyst.com.

About SRSG

Founded in 1997, SRSG is a preferred strategic partner of many media houses, production houses and broadcasters for diverse technical support needs as well as a single stop solutions provider. SRSG led the way to bring best global technology to Indian broadcasters and media companies. SRSG is a media and broadcast industry solutions pioneer, offering bouquet of services and solutions including system integration, consulting services, and full-service bundles of broadcast IT and media technology products and services.

To learn more, visit http://www.srsg.com.