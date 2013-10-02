Products on Display at Broadcast India 2013

NEW FORK 4.5 Production Suite

Primestream(R) will show FORK(TM) 4.5, the latest version of its acclaimed FORK Production Suite for managing the automation of the most complex broadcast workflows. With new modules, functionality, and integration with the leading broadcast hardware and software vendors, FORK 4.5 is the most extensible, configurable, and powerful version of FORK ever released. In FORK 4.5, Primestream introduces FORK Workflow Manager 1.0, a new FORK module that makes workflows visible and enables users to conceptualize and control their production workflows in an entirely new way. FORK 4.5 also features workflow integrations with the most popular craft editors, including Adobe(R) Premiere Pro(R), Apple(R) Final Cut Pro(R), and Avid(R) Media Composer(R). FORK continues its focus on the entire workflow from acquisition through archive. FORK 4.5 also supports third-party broadcast and workflow solutions with such industry leaders as Harmonic(R), Quantum(R), Cisco(R), and others.

Photo Caption: FORK(TM) 4.5 Workflow Manager

FORK Xchange Suite 2.5

Primestream(R) will show version 2.5 of FORK(TM) Xchange(TM) Suite, an application that gives broadcasters instant cloud access to content on their FORK Production servers from any Windows(R), Mac(R), or tablet device. An add-on to Primestream's highly acclaimed FORK software platform for managing and automating broadcast workflows, FORK Xchange Suite 2.5 introduces the Xchange Shot List Editor add-on module, which gives editors a fast and nimble way to edit content living inside the FORK environment via a proxy with Xchange for Web and iOS. To protect and secure the assets from unwanted intervention, powerful security enhancements such as token-based authentication, a dedicated API for streaming URLs, time-limited temporary URLs, hash-encrypted URLs, and session-based crosschecking have been added to Xchange 2.5.

Also being shown is Xchange for iPad(R) 1.0, a professional, native iOS application that allows producers and editors to browse, edit metadata, and create annotations on content while disconnected from the production environment.

Photo Caption: Xchange(TM) 2.5 With iOS Compatibility

Now Shipping: DIG-IT 1.0

DIG-IT(TM) 1.0 is a server-based software application that helps broadcasters, government, entertainment, and corporate IT departments monitor their broadcast IT operations. The application can monitor individual servers in addition to the FORK production environment, making it easier for IT administrators to manage broadcast-related IT activity. Facilities can monitor mission-critical servers and applications, quickly identify performance bottlenecks, prevent and recover from system failures, and reduce downtime and operational costs.

Photo Caption: DIG-IT(TM) 1.0 With iPad(R)

FORK Logger 1.0

Primestream(R) will demonstrate FORK(TM) Logger 1.0, a module for describing content inside FORK Production Suite's software platform for media asset management (MAM) and workflow automation. The module is a powerful metadata-tagging tool designed from the ground up for logging live or pre-recorded video. The tightly integrated and configurable user interface enables content loggers to tag video quickly with defined metadata, making content searchable, ready to be filtered, and organized for viewing in FORK'sContent Navigator(TM) MAM -- or for working with in a FORK project or rundown.

The heart of FORK Logger is a dynamic GUI containing form templates, button panels, video viewers, marker thumbnail lists, and a bin list of created events -- all elements that can be designed based on content requirements.

FORK Logger brings speed, accuracy, and flexibility to the task of logging media, while maximizing the value of content owners' video archives. The module's flexibility enables workflows for live broadcasting, archiving, player scouting, and video coaching -- all on a single unified platform.

FORK Logger supports multiple layouts per production server and is available for both Windows(R) and Mac(R) OS.

Photo Caption: Fork(TM) Logger v1.0 With Logging Templates

Company Quote:

"The Indian broadcast market has exploded in recent years thanks to deregulation, and now there's a mix of old technologies and manual workflows working alongside state-of-the-art broadcast equipment to manage a staggering amount of content. The market is ripe for MAM automation, and visitors at Broadcast India will see how Primestream's FORK Production Suite brings everything under control for efficient, end-to-end management of the production process."

-- Warren Arenstein, Senior Vice President, Business Development, Primestream

Company Overview:

