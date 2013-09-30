TSL PRODUCTS TO PRESENT THREE ACCLAIMED AUDIO PRODUCTS AT THE 2013 BROADCAST INDIA SHOW

TSL Products, manufacturer of surround sound microphones and processing, audio monitoring, tally/studio-control systems and power management solutions for the broadcast industry, will present three of its new audio products—the SAM1 MADI Studio Audio Monitor, the PAM1 MK2 Precision Audio Monitor, and the enhancements to its PAM PiCo Audio and Loudness Meter, including new Video Preview (PiCo Five only), SMPTE Timecode recognition and Loudness Logging—at the 2013 Broadcast India Show (Stand B215-2).

“Broadcast India allows us to connect with pioneers in the broadcast technology industry from around the globe,” says Swarup Mukherjee, RSM for India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. “The broadcast market in India is rapidly growing, showing a 12.6% growth since 2012. Therefore, it is imperative that we showcase our most advanced audio technology as Indian broadcasters adapt to the new standards for quality control and monitoring.”

The new award-winning SAM1 MADI Studio Audio Monitor delivers comprehensive visual and audio feedback for confidence monitoring within a MADI audio infrastructure. It provides users with immediate access to any combination of formats, including MADI, embedded HD-SDI, AES and analog sources in a mixed multichannel environment, delivering high quality assurance monitoring. The unit also has Ethernet capabilities which allow control and configuration via the forthcoming TSL Remote Application. A USB connector and an SD card slot are provided for memory storage and system updates.

The PAM1 MK2 Precision Audio Monitor is suitable for a broad range of operational users in television productions. It has the capability to provide accurate monitoring of a multitude of incoming audio signals, e.g. for breaking news or live sports presentations. The MK2 is significantly improved with an upgraded speaker system and two larger high-resolution 2.4-inch screens that can easily detect visual signal confirmation. Regular software updates ensure the PAM1 MK2 Precision Audio Monitor always complies with regional loudness legislation.

The PAM PiCo Audio and Loudness Meter is ideal for those who require easy-to-use, reliable, accurate and compact loudness metering. Similar in size to a smartphone, the meter keeps real-time logs of all relevant loudness parameters via the free PC based PiCo logging App. It also features the revolutionary StarFish™ surround sound display along with loudness measurement tools compatible with EBU, ITU and ATSC recommendations.

