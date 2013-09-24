Dalet News Suite Delivers a Sunny and Clear Forecast for Production and Distribution at The Weather Channel

Dalet MAM, video production and playout tools manage end-to-end, live broadcasts and multiplatform services

Levallois-Perret, France – September 24, 2013 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions software and services for content producers, has announced that The Weather Channel has deployed Dalet News Suite as the MAM, video news production and broadcast platform for its live broadcasts. The Atlanta-based network provides live and long-form programming that features news and information about weather-related events. In weather emergencies, the live schedule is frequently extended to around-the-clock. With video provided by affiliates and partners from around the country, the channel receives a flood of content that is quickly integrated into its broadcasts every day.

The Dalet MAM platform with its integrated toolsets forms the core of The Weather Channel’s operations as it manages media, metadata and workflows—from ingest through production and playout and multiplatform distribution—in a very fast-paced environment where information is perishable and always changing.

“Media asset management and metadata is fundamental to everything we do. We’re dealing with so many different elements in terms of people, places, weather events and dates. And there’s always the need for immediacy on all our different platforms. We switched to Dalet News Suite system because the MAM is incredibly robust and flexible in terms of configuring the metadata forms, export-import rules, distribution and so on,” says Philip Grossman, senior director, content acquisition and management, The Weather Channel. “Dalet makes it very easy for us to customize the MAM to match our workflow and add new elements or services with its administration and configuration tools. We don’t need to lose time or go back to a development team for every tweak. It’s all right there. We’re also finding that Dalet’s integrated news production tools fit very well into our workflow.”

“The Weather Channel is leveraging the many capabilities of our integrated system to improve productivity. For instance, users are now prepping video packages that used to be done exclusively with Final Cut Pro with the Dalet Media Cutter timeline editor,” says Julien Decaix, general manager, Dalet, US and Latin America. “That saves valuable production time. When more sophisticated editing is needed, the Dalet Xtend module provides a seamless flow of content and metadata, including locators, between Dalet and Final Cut Pro for even greater efficiency. In addition to our own toolsets, Dalet integrates with The Weather Channel’s other systems so they can optimize existing resources.”

Dalet manages many systems and functions in The Weather Channel facility, including 24 ports of centralized ingest on Harmonic Spectrum and MediaDeck servers as well as file-based contributions. As feeds are ingested, they are immediately available to the full production team for live use, editing or package creation. With its large and diverse pool of contributions, a dedicated metadata team processes contributed materials to ensure that the content is properly logged with basic information along with provisions for payment and usage restrictions, particularly important for multiplatform distribution. Glossaries are used regularly as producers search and browse the Dalet content catalogue from any of the 60 Dalet client desktops or 10 Dalet WebSpace interfaces, which enable Internet access. With the Dalet Media Cutter timeline, editor users can make fast cuts and prepare video packages. The Dalet Xtend module provides for easy exchanges of clips and metadata between Dalet and Final Cut Pro editors used for craft editing. Dalet integrates with the existing NRCS iNews system used to create show rundowns, and Dalet OnAir manages live show playout from two production control rooms via the Harmonic servers. Dalet API integration with Sony Media Backbone facilitates multiplatform distribution. The MAM also integrates with the existing HSM archive system, which, with its well-catalogued metadata, makes The Weather Channel’s archived and historical content more accessible and a valuable, active part of the ongoing production workflow. Operating across all these diverse systems, the Dalet MAM unifies the end-to-end production and distribution workflow at The Weather Channel.

About The Weather Company: Where the World Gets its Weather

Through The Weather Channel, weather.com, Weather Underground, Intellicast.com, and third-party publishing partners, the company provides millions of people every day with the world's best weather forecasts, content and data, connecting with them through television, online, mobile and tablet screens. Through WSI and Weather Central, the company delivers superior professional weather services for the media, aviation, marine and energy sectors. The Weather Company is owned by a consortium made up of NBC Universal and the private equity firms The Blackstone Group and Bain Capital. For more information, visit www.weather.com/press.

About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities; a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sport and Program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio) and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission, Parliament of South Australia). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

Press Contacts:

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 817-6559

Lauren Leger

Zazil Media Group

(e) lauren@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (508) 498-8433

####