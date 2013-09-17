Charter's St. Louis Production Operations Streamlines Traffic and Scheduling Workflow With NVerzion's KISS

SALT LAKE CITY -- Sept. 17, 2013 -- NVerzion, a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced that Charter's St. Louis production group has selected its Keep It Simple Scheduler (KISS) business management system to streamline production scheduling and traffic operations. Utilizing KISS, Charter has transitioned its scheduling system from disc-based operations to a completely network-based workflow, enabling increased efficiency and cost savings.

"NVerzion's KISS scheduling and traffic system brings our organization current technologies that make seamless scheduling and automatic linking with master control transmission playout possible," said Mark Catalano, Charter's St. Louis traffic coordinator. "KISS has greatly improved the efficiency and consistency of our traffic and scheduling operations."

Through a simple user interface, KISS enables Charter's traffic coordinator to easily create daily schedules and pass them on to master control via the NVerzion automation system. Charter is currently using the KISS system to support seven local channels, with plans to add more channels in the future. Built on a modular-based architecture, the end-to-end automation system from NVerzion can easily scale to support the operator's current and future business requirements while enabling Charter to capitalize on its existing infrastructure.

"Charter has been an NVerzion automation customer for more than 10 years," said Scott Murphy, president, NVerzion. "Using a simple, low-cost business management tool like KISS dramatically improves the overall efficiency of an operator's workflow, as is evidenced by the high-speed, efficient network-based scheduling, and traffic workflow at Charter's St. Louis location."

