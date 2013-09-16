Thomson Video Networks Showcases Live MPEG-DASH/HEVC Transmission With Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 at IBC2013

AMSTERDAM -- Sept. 14, 2013 -- Thomson Video Networks today announced it will host the first demonstration of a live High-Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) broadcast and decoding application at IBC2013, based on the latest Thomson ViBE(TM) VS7000 multi-screen video system and Qualcomm(R) Snapdragon(TM) 800 processor. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), supports the HEVC codec for decoding a live broadcast stream. This enables smooth and consistent video streaming that places less strain on heavily trafficked data networks, providing an optimal mobile entertainment experience.

"Bringing a new technology to this space requires a perfect alignment of the entire video ecosystem," said Eric Gallier, vice president of marketing at Thomson Video Networks. "Illustrating the readiness of HEVC and DASH from the headend to the end-user device is a key step toward demonstrating to broadcasters how practical deployments can be implemented."

The new HEVC standard is of great interest to application developers and smartphone/tablet video service delivery providers. HEVC targets a 50-percent reduction in bit rate compared to H.264, which would make the transmission over congested network infrastructures smoother. Translating that target into reality requires new products on both the video encoder side and the decoder chipset side.

At the same time, MPEG-DASH is the latest adaptive streaming standard, providing a flexible solution to support multiple video codec formats. The combination of HEVC video compression and MPEG-DASH delivery provides broadcasters with a state-of-the-art solution for delivering an exceptional streaming experience.

IBC2013 attendees can see the MPEG-DASH/HEVC presentation on Thomson Video Networks' stand, 14.A10.

