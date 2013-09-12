Viaccess-Orca Introduces Connected Sentinel, the TV Everywhere DRM

PARIS -- Sept. 11, 2013 -- Viaccess-Orca, a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, today launched Connected Sentinel, a powerful new digital rights management (DRM) solution that enables pay-TV service providers to securely deliver HD premium live TV and VOD content on any device for both managed and unmanaged networks. Viaccess-Orca's Connected Sentinel integrates with AirTies' new MPEG-DASH IPTV/OTT/DVB-T/C set-top box (STB), offering service providers an end-to-end ecosystem that can rapidly be deployed for OTT services. The MPEG-DASH standard is a major breakthrough that helps operators decrease the complexity and cost involved in delivering a multiscreen TV experience.

"The market for OTT premium content is growing fast, but will literally explode in the next few years. Securely delivering OTT content on STBs can be very challenging," said Philippe Alcaras, CEO of AirTies. "Viaccess-Orca's Connected Sentinel DRM solution ensures that our customers can deliver high-quality content to subscribers on all networks while protecting their most valuable assets. By supporting MPEG-DASH, we're allowing content service providers to stream video content in the most efficient and secure way possible."

Viaccess-Orca's Connected Sentinel DRM solution provides end-to-end protection for live TV, VOD, and catch-up TV services in the multiscreen environment. Connected Sentinel is tailored to provide best-in-class security for any device, such as STBs, smartphones, and tablets, including those embedding a Trusted Execution Environment required to deliver HD content to mobile devices. The solution addresses specific live TV security requirements imposed by regulators and premium pay-TV channels in order to optimize security.

"As consumer demand for multiscreen video content continues to increase, it becomes even more critical for pay-TV service providers to adopt an effective DRM solution that supports TV Everywhere deployment," said François Moreau de Saint Martin, CEO, Viaccess-Orca. "Our new Connected Sentinel solution guarantees protection of premium content on secondary screens like tablets and smartphones. Our strong partnership with AirTies has enabled a very fast and efficient integration of Connected Sentinel. Now successfully integrated on AirTies' OTT STBs, our DRM solution allows a smooth and secure content consumption experience."

About AirTies

AirTies was founded in 2004 by a senior management and technical team from Silicon Valley, with the strategic intent to become the market leader for the wirelessly connected home. AirTies designs and develops its own software and hardware, wirelessly streaming high-definition video to multiple rooms and screens. The comprehensive product portfolio includes broadband Internet devices and Internet-based television set-top boxes. Its world-awarded technology enables seamless wireless integration at the touch of a button, as well as 100% internet wireless coverage in homes.

AirTies has an installed base of over 8 million worldwide. More information is available at www.airties.com

About Viaccess-Orca

As a leading global provider of content protection, delivery, and discovery solutions, Viaccess-Orca is shaping the ultimate content experience. Through its integrated range of business-savvy products and solutions, Viaccess-Orca helps service providers in the cable, DTT, satellite, IPTV, and OTT industries gain a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving multiscreen environment. By enabling service providers to securely deliver an engaging user experience on any device, Viaccess-Orca is reinventing the entertainment landscape. Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group. For more information, visit www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and Linkedin.

