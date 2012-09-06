SSL Features “Live-Recorder” At IBC 2012

New SSL “Live-Recorder” Systems Deliver Up to 128 Channels of Ultra-reliable Live, Location or Broadcast Recording

Amsterdam– Solid State Logic is pleased to feature its Live-Recordersystemat IBC 2012 (Stand 8.D83). Live-Recorder is designed for situations where a robust and reliable high-channel-count Recorder/Player is required in a live performance environment. It is ideal for live music recording from front of house consoles at live shows, in broadcast production studios and location recording vehicles.

Live-Recorder is also an excellent solution for live performance playback of studio recorded multi-tracks. Unlike any other solution, Live-Recorder exports/imports directly to/from Pro Tools™ .ptf, Apple™ XML and Steinberg™ XML project formats. System connectivity is via standard optical MADI so can connect over long distances directly to any MADI equipped Digital Mixing Consoles, Venue Audio Distribution infrastructure (Riedel, Optocore etc) or Routers. Live-Recorder systems can capture up to 128 Channels @ 24bit/48kHz or 64 Channels @ 24bit/96kHz.

“Live-Recorder presents significant cost-saving opportunities when compared to hard disk recorders or other DAW recorder systems,” says Niall Feldman, Director of New Products for SSL. “Live-Recorder excels when it comes to high channel count recording. It’s 4 SSD bay RAID configuration and Pro Tools format export and import capability offer exactly the workflow we know our customers need. The system offers exceptional power and flexibility in this budget-conscious era.”

The Live-Recorder system consists of a fully configured & soak tested 1U PC fitted with a 128 channel SSL MADI Audio Interface and with Soundscape V6.2 Recorder/Player software installed. Each system is supplied with a disk image making returning to a fresh system after each project simple and streamlined. The Live-Recorder PC is an extremely high quality 1U unit with 4 x front loading RAID bays pre fitted with SSD drives. The Live-Recorder system is connected to a FOH or Broadcast Production Console (directly or via a Router) using 2 x 64 channel Optical MADI connections. Live-Recorder supports MTC and MMC via MIDI over Ethernet for external system transport control and can sync via MADI or Word Clock (via BNC). Video Sync can be supported via low cost 3rd party hardware. The software also features advanced crash recovery routines which will retrieve incomplete audio recordings on reboot after a host system catastrophic failure such as sudden power loss.

Key Features

Live and Broadcast Production DAW Recorder / Player

Exports directly to ProTools® (8 & 9), Cubase/Nuendo, Final Cut and Samplitude/Sequoia

Combination of DAW Recorder/Player software, MADI audio interface and host PC

Connects directly to any optical MADI equipped device; Console, Router, etc

128 channel (2 x 64 ch I/O) optical MADI connectivity

128Ch@24bit/48kHz or 64Ch@24bit/96kHz recording

Supports MTC and MMC Sync/Remote via MIDI interfaces or MIDI over Ethernet

Unique crash recovery features

Ultra stable software with exemplary SSL recording quality

Live-Recorder MX4 includes versatile DSP powered software mixer & processing

Add SSL Alpha-Link converters to Live-Recorder MX4 for local I/O & confidence monitoring

Live-Recorder 128 option for environments where routing & monitoring is controlled upstream by a console or router.

Solid State Logic is the world’s leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles and provider of creative tools for music, broadcast and post production professionals. For more information about our award-winning products, please visit: www.solidstatelogic.com.