LYNX Technik Appoints Carles Vidal to EMEA Sales Team

LYNX Technik AG, provider of modular interfaces and signal processing solutions for the broadcast and professional industries, announces the addition of industry veteran, Carles Vidal to the LYNX Technik EMEA sales team. Carles will lead sales and business development in the Mediterranean region covering France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Greece and Turkey.

As sales manager for the Mediterranean basin based in Spain, Carles’ primary focus is to develop and execute the LYNX Technik’s sales strategy, maintain strong relationships with current customers and prospects, and play a fundamental role in project management.

Carles comes to LYNX Technik with 30 years of experience in the video and television broadcast industry, where he has been actively involved in pre- and post-sales, service, as well as technical consultation and operations.

Carles has been instrumental in developing local brand recognition for several companies in the broadcast realm including Miranda, Advanced Audio Visual Systems (AAVS) and a number of other video production and post-production facilities. His expertise has seen him lead a number of important projects related to channel start-ups for television stations in

Spain. He has also played a fundamental role in developing workflows related to television channel playout, monitoring, and signal processing.

In addition to his expansive history with broadcast customers and manufacturers from both a technical and commercial aspect, Carles is fluent in English, Spanish, Catalan, French and Italian. Carles Vidal can be reached at: +34 935 282

969 and carles.vidal@lynx-technik.com. He is located in the LYNX Technik sales office: Montnegre 18-24, local 2, 08029

Barcelona, Spain.



