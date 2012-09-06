The Tiffen Company Rolls Out Special Steadicam Bundle Configuration

What: The Steadicam Pilot 2nd Unit System; includes Pilot or PilotHD and Merlin2

Where: Order through Tiffen Global Dealer Network

When: Available Today



Hauppauge, NY — September 6, 2012 —The Tiffen Company announced today the availability of a special Steadicam bundle configuration – The Steadicam® Pilot® 2nd Unit System. The new Steadicam Pilot 2nd Unit kit configuration includes the Steadicam Pilot and Merlin2 camera stabilizing systems as well as the Merlin2’s Arm Pin Kit, sold as one complete package. The new kit offers a special discount over purchasing systems and components individually.



The Steadicam Pilot 2nd Unit System gives shooters more versatility, enabling them to do both handheld shots and a more traditional camera stabilization operation using the arm and vest. The addition of the Merlin2 Arm Pin Kit lets the Steadicam Operator utilize the arm and vest for both the Merlin2 and Pilot Sled.



For more information about the Steadicam Pilot 2nd Unit System, please contact your local authorized Steadicam dealer:

http://www.tiffen.com/storelocator.html (domestic)

http://www.tiffen.com/intl_dlr_locator.html (international)



Attendees to the IBC2012 event can see the Steadicam Pilot and Merlin2 Systems on the Tiffen stand (Hall 11 stand G30).



About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for over 70 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning two Technical Achievement Awards and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as an Emmy® Award from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec™ teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.



For more information on Tiffen, please visit: http://www.tiffen.com.



Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.



####