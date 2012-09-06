Tiffen Begins Shipping Listec PW-10 Tablet-Enabled Teleprompter Product Line

New innovative teleprompter products offer professional dialog delivery with flexible 7- and 10-inch tablet integration

Hauppauge, NY — September 6, 2012 — The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor of award-winning accessories for the still imaging, video, motion picture, and broadcast markets, has begun shipping its Listec™ PromptWare PW-10 teleprompters designed to support 7- and 10-inch tablets. Models include PW-10DV for DSLR and Video cameras, PW-10EB for Electronic News Gathering (ENG) cameras and PW-10MB for Matte Box. “Leveraging the flexibility and mobility of tablets opens endless possibilities for ‘on-the-fly’ broadcasting, whether it is a consumer podcast show or national network journalist reporting from the field. We customized the line to suit every broadcast workflow scenario backed by the engineering prowess Listec is known for,” says Steve Tiffen, president and CEO, The Tiffen Company.

About the Listec PromptWare Product Line

The new Listec PromptWare lineup provides outstanding flexibility for on-the-go prompting. The new tablet-adapted Listec PromptWare PW-10 series offers an adjustable cradle clip, supporting a wide range of tablets including iPad 1, 2, the recently released iPad, and various Android™ 7” tablets.

A complement to the PromptWare PW series, the PromptWare Plus software application works with Apple® iPod/iPhone iOS 3.2 and above, and Android™ 2.2 and above. Users can download the Listec PromptWare Plus software from http://www.tiffen.com/promptware_sw.html.

The Listec PromptWare Plus software feature highlights include:

Smooth Scrolling in landscape or portrait mode with mirrored display and automatic prompter orientation

in landscape or portrait mode with mirrored display and automatic prompter orientation Prompting Screen Display to control font type, font size, and on-screen text and background colors

to control font type, font size, and on-screen text and background colors Advanced Script Support lets users type stories directly into the PromptWare Plus software, send via email, or cut and paste text; plus, store multiple scripts

lets users type stories directly into the PromptWare Plus software, send via email, or cut and paste text; plus, store multiple scripts Bluetooth Wireless Controller adjusts the speed of the prompting script and allows forward and reverse scrolling

adjusts the speed of the prompting script and allows forward and reverse scrolling Advanced Support from PromptWare Plus offers continuous loop for multiple takes and cue markers for more advanced workflows

Availability and Pricing Listec PromptWare Product Line

The Listec PW-10DV is available today. The PW-EB10 and PW-MB models will be available end of September 2012.

Listec PW-10 models can be ordered through the Tiffen global reseller network. Contact your local Tiffen reseller for pricing. For more information about Listec PromptWare teleprompters, please visitwww.tiffen.com.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for over 70 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning two Technical Achievement Awards and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as an Emmy® Award from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec™ teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.

For more information on Tiffen, please visit: http://www.tiffen.com.

Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

