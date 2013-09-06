HISPASAT Chooses Thomson Video Networks to Drive Trial of Ultra HD Content Delivery via HEVC

RENNES, France -- Sept. 6, 2013 -- Thomson Video Networks today announced that HISPASAT has launched a trial demonstration of Ultra HD content delivery using the High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) compression capabilities of the ViBE(TM) VS7000 multi-screen encoding platform. HISPASAT, a leading satellite transmission operator with a strong presence in Europe and South America, is deploying the VS7000 to deliver HEVC-encoded Ultra HD content to air via its HISPASAT 1E satellite platform. At IBC2013, HISPASAT will demonstrate live Ultra HD video streams using the Thomson Video Networks technology.

"This demonstration plays an important role in our plans to promote the deployment of the most cutting-edge compression and delivery formats -- giving our customers the ability to offer their viewers the absolute highest-quality viewing experience," said Ignacio Sanchis, chief commercial officer at HISPASAT. "With the Thomson Video Networks technology, we are hoping to create awareness within our customer base and deliver live Ultra HD streams that can be used in many different ways, such as demonstrating interoperability among manufacturers of TV sets and set-top boxes."

Facilitated by Thomson Video Networks' exclusive MediaFlex video operating system, the ViBE VS7000 is one of the first worldwide implementations of the emerging HEVC compression standard -- designed to lower operators' OPEX for delivery of a wide range of convergent TV services including WebTV and OTT, as well as traditional broadcast applications. The ViBE VS7000 video system combines Thomson's renowned next-generation compression platform for outstanding picture quality in an all-IP environment with live, broadcast-quality encoding, innovative video preprocessing, and faster-than-real-time file transcoding.

Thomson Video Networks has been participating in a proof-of-concept trial with HISPASAT that ends this summer to demonstrate how its technologies can form an ecosystem to drive future commercial Ultra HD service offerings based on HEVC compression. The ViBE VS7000 will provide 4K file transcoding in HEVC, and Thomson Video Networks' Sapphire transport stream server will play out the Ultra HD HEVC-encoded content. The open-source GPAC or VLC HEVC-enabled media players will decode the HEVC content for display on TV sets.

This trial demonstration is also one of the first steps in the H2B2VS and UltraHD4U Eureka research projects where partners set up a satellite 4K HEVC transmission, paving the way for HEVC-based broadband and broadcast services.

"By adding our own implementation of the new HEVC compression standard to the ViBE VS7000, Thomson Video Networks is paving the way for HD and Ultra HD content on any kind of device and any kind of network. HISPASAT is providing an important service to the media industry by proving that the technology exists today through the ViBE VS7000, and that it can be harnessed to encode 4K content in HEVC for actual Ultra HD delivery," said Christophe Delahousse, president of Thomson Video Networks.

In addition to this HEVC trial demonstration, Thomson Video Networks and HISPASAT have signed a wider cooperation agreement to promote Ultra HD TV jointly. As part of this agreement, Thomson Video Networks will be a partner to the HISPASAT 4K channel, which will be launched at IBC this year.

About HISPASAT

HISPASAT was founded in 1989 with the mission of becoming the reference satellite operator for Hispanic and Portuguese markets. Over 20 years, HISPASAT continuously added new communication satellites to its fleet and has expanded the range of products and solutions it provides to its customers, from audiovisual services to telecommunications networks, Internet, and multimedia services. Today, HISPASAT Group is made up of companies with a presence in Spain as well as Latin America, where its Brazilian affiliate, HISPAMAR, operates the Amazonas fleet of satellites. The Group, with coverage and quality services in Europe, the Americas, and North Africa, is the leader in the diffusion and distribution of content in Spanish and Portuguese, including the transmission of important digital Direct-To-Home (DTH) and High Definition Television (HDTV) platforms.

About H2B2VS

H2B2VS is a Eureka Celtic-Plus research project aimed at investigating the HEVC hybrid distribution of TV programs and services over broadcast and broadband networks. Composed of 19 partners, the consortium led by Thomson Video Networks is funded by five countries: Finland (TEKES), France (DGCIS), Spain (CDTI), Switzerland (SERI), and Turkey (TÜBITAK). For more information, visit http://h2b2vs.epfl.ch/.

About UltraHD4U

UltraHD4U is a Eureka Catrene research project aimed at investigating the complete UHDTV chain, from picture origination through to display devices. Composed of 14 partners, the consortium, which includes HISPASAT and Thomson Video Networks, is funded by five countries: Belgium (IWT), France (DGCIS), Spain (CDTI), and Turkey (TÜBITAK).

AboutThomsonVideo Networks

A global leader in advanced video compression solutions, Thomson Video Networks helps media companies, video service providers, and broadcasters deliver superior video quality at the lowest-possible bandwidth for contribution, terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV, and OTT services. Through Thomson Video Networks' ongoing commitment to innovation, customers are able to leverage emerging technologies, such as the new HEVC compression standard, for the efficient delivery of new video services. This includes multi-screen applications supporting every platform from small handheld devices to large TV screens. Picture the Possibilities: visit www.thomson-networks.com.

